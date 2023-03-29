^

Henann president banking on international visitors to boost Bohol tourism

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 11:48am
Henann Tawala Resort
MANILA, Philippines — The president of Henann Group of Resorts Alfonso Chusuey is confident that the abundance of international visitors arriving to Henann Tawala Resort in Panglao, Bohol will give the island province the tourism boost it needs.

At a recent media lunch held at the resort, which just opened to the public last April, Chusuey shared that around 80% of Henann Tawala Resort's visitors are foreigners and a majority of them come from South Korea.

Chusuey further elaborated on this by saying there are 19 direct flights to and from Incheon, South Korea and Bohol's capital Tagbilaran City, with three flights daily to Panglao island.

The businessman later clarified to Philstar.com that the three daily trips from Incheon to Panglao were chartered flights. Still, the resort's close proximity to the airport (a 10-minute drive via car) makes it an ideal destination for visitors outside of Bohol.

Because of the abundance of Korean guests, Alfonso considered incoporating some Korean dishes into the menu at the resort's all-day dining restaurant Orchard Cafe like Kimchi and Korean-style Chicken. Nonetheless, Filipino dishes still dominate selections as it's important to introduce visitors to local cuisine.

Beyond great food and airport accessibility, Henann Tawala Resort is just a three-minute walk away from Alona Beach with sister structure Henann Resort Alona Beach situated between them. To the right of the beach (facing the water) is a series of establishments where guests can drop by for other leisure activities.

Guests of either resorts are allowed access to Henann Resort Alona Beach's facilities like its restaurants, coffee areas, gym, spa, and a beach-side bar.

"We’re thrilled to welcome guests to Henann Tawala Resort," said Henann's Vice President and Alfonso's younger brother Karl Chusuey. "As is expected of the Henann brand, we once again offer nothing less than top-notch accommodations and exceptional service."

Henann currently has seven resorts in Boracay but both Alfonso and Karl are hoping the Bohol resorts will rise to equal popularity, and will soon look to expanding in other paradise areas.

