'Kung may Vitamin D, mas happy': Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey flaunt summer bod in Seychelles

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is one happy bride-to-be as she showed how grateful she is for her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey.

Pia posted two photos of Jeremy taken in the African archipelago of Seychelles on her Instagram account where she praised her future husband.

"Another adventure with my love. My daily dose of Vitamin C… 'cos when I see you, oks na me," Pia wrote in her post's caption.

But Pia didn't stop there as she continued with a rather risqué statement, "Kung may Vitamin D, mas happy."

Several individuals couldn't help but poke fun at Pia's comment, with celebrity photographer BJ Pascual even calling the Miss Universe winner "a true gay icon."

Other celebrities that expressed laughter in the comments section were content creators Bretman Rock, Inka Magnaye, Dani Barretto, and Vern Enciso, Miss Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados, and model-beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz.

One Instagram user asked what Pia meant, and she replied it was the Vitamin D that one gets from being exposed to the sun.

Jeremy meanwhile posted a video of him with Pia sharing a sweet moment and exchanging kisses on the beach during sunrise, set to The Police's "Every Breath You Take."

Pia showed off her comedic skills once more by commenting, "Seychelles seashells by the sea shore," a riff of a famous tongue-twister which had several more users laughing.

It was just last January 2023 that Pia made a similarly amusing comment involving her relationship with Jeremy where she said, "Some beer… Some haggis… Some haggisan sa bed… wait wait?"

The couple announced their engagement last June 2022 after being together for two years.

