^

Travel and Tourism

Negros Occidental cities recognized for sustainable tourism efforts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 10:46am
Negros Occidental cities recognized for sustainable tourism efforts
The Philippines' booth at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse 2023 convention in Berlin, Germany.
Tourism Promotions Board

MANILA, Philippines — Two cities from Negros Occidental were recognized at the Green Destinations Awards at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2023 convention in Berlin, Germany for their inspirational sustainable tourism practices and efforts.

The Green Destination Awards recognize initiatives for sustainable tourism development based on submissions to the annual Green Destinations Top 100 Stories competition.

Sagay, a third class city in the northern part of the province, ranked second in the Nature and Scenery category with its entry "Mangrove Forest Protection through Community-based EcoTourism Project." The city also also took home the People's Choice Award.

The project centered on the Suyac Island Mangrove Ecopark inside the Sagay Marine Reserve, the city's first fully community-based ecotourism site in Sagay.

Bago, also located in the northern part of Negros Occidental in the area closer to Guimaras, ranked third in the Environment and Climate category with its entry "Reviving the Majestic Diversity of Bago Watershed."

The watershed is significant to the province's economy as it provides water to around 19,000 hectares of agricultural areas.

Related: What it means for Philippine hotels: WTTC launches verification scheme for ‘Hotel Sustainability Basics’

In an effort to rehabilitate and protect the watershed, the city government of Bago mobilized resources and community involvement through the Integrated Ecosystem Management Approach (Ridge to Reef Environmental Management).

Attending ITB Berlin 2023 for the Philippines was a 40-person delegation led by Department of Tourism secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Margarita Nograles.

Frasco and other tourism officials highlighted the country’s tourism developments and product offerings in a bid to strengthen the country’s global tourism campaign through several partnership opportunities.

The country's booth at the convention featured artistic works of T’nalak weaver Myrna Pula from South Cotabato and Yakan weaver Angelita Pichay Ilul from Zamboanga as well as coffee and chocolates from Kape de Filipina.

RELATED: 24 nations converge at 1st green travel mart

BAGO CITY

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

SAGAY CITY

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Negros Occidental cities recognized for sustainable tourism efforts
1 hour ago

Negros Occidental cities recognized for sustainable tourism efforts

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Two cities from Negros Occidental were recognized at the Green Destinations Awards at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Philippines showcases &lsquo;best of best&rsquo; at ITB Germany 2023
1 day ago

Philippines showcases ‘best of best’ at ITB Germany 2023

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Philippines marked its return to the global scene at Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2023 Convention, the world's...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
7 reasons why you should get married in Thailand
8 days ago

7 reasons why you should get married in Thailand

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Just three and a half hours away from Manila by plane, Thailand gives you all the reasons to set your sights on the picturesque...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Airline websites swamped as Hong Kong ticket giveaway takes off
9 days ago

Airline websites swamped as Hong Kong ticket giveaway takes off

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
The city government last month launched a campaign to reboot its reputation as "Asia's world city," after years of strict...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Study, work and live in Australia through Las Islas Filipinas
Sponsored
10 days ago

Study, work and live in Australia through Las Islas Filipinas

10 days ago
With a 90% visa approval rate and glowing 5-star reviews from satisfied clients, Las Islas Filipinas is quickly becoming one...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
30,000 Filipinos to get free tickets to Hong Kong
11 days ago

30,000 Filipinos to get free tickets to Hong Kong

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
30,000 free round-trip tickets to Hong Kong have been allocated to the Philippines, part of the Hong Kong government's rebranding...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with