Negros Occidental cities recognized for sustainable tourism efforts

The Philippines' booth at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse 2023 convention in Berlin, Germany.

MANILA, Philippines — Two cities from Negros Occidental were recognized at the Green Destinations Awards at the Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2023 convention in Berlin, Germany for their inspirational sustainable tourism practices and efforts.

The Green Destination Awards recognize initiatives for sustainable tourism development based on submissions to the annual Green Destinations Top 100 Stories competition.

Sagay, a third class city in the northern part of the province, ranked second in the Nature and Scenery category with its entry "Mangrove Forest Protection through Community-based EcoTourism Project." The city also also took home the People's Choice Award.

The project centered on the Suyac Island Mangrove Ecopark inside the Sagay Marine Reserve, the city's first fully community-based ecotourism site in Sagay.

Bago, also located in the northern part of Negros Occidental in the area closer to Guimaras, ranked third in the Environment and Climate category with its entry "Reviving the Majestic Diversity of Bago Watershed."

The watershed is significant to the province's economy as it provides water to around 19,000 hectares of agricultural areas.

Related: What it means for Philippine hotels: WTTC launches verification scheme for ‘Hotel Sustainability Basics’

In an effort to rehabilitate and protect the watershed, the city government of Bago mobilized resources and community involvement through the Integrated Ecosystem Management Approach (Ridge to Reef Environmental Management).

Attending ITB Berlin 2023 for the Philippines was a 40-person delegation led by Department of Tourism secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Tourism Promotions Board chief operating officer Margarita Nograles.

Frasco and other tourism officials highlighted the country’s tourism developments and product offerings in a bid to strengthen the country’s global tourism campaign through several partnership opportunities.

The country's booth at the convention featured artistic works of T’nalak weaver Myrna Pula from South Cotabato and Yakan weaver Angelita Pichay Ilul from Zamboanga as well as coffee and chocolates from Kape de Filipina.

RELATED: 24 nations converge at 1st green travel mart