Philippines showcases â€˜best of bestâ€™ at ITB Germany 2023

Philippines showcases ‘best of best’ at ITB Germany 2023

This March 7, 2023 photo shows the facade of the Philippines booth at ITB 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines marked its return to the global scene at Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) 2023 Convention, the world's largest tourism trade fair, in Germany early this week.

ITB 2023, said to be the biggest one yet, was held from March 7 to 9 in Messe Berlin, Germany.

This year, the Philippine delegation, also the largest to date, was spearheaded by the Department of Tourism and its marketing and promotion arm, the Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco led the combined group of 26 co-exhibitors from the public and private sector consisting of 40 delegates attending the event. She was joined by TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita Nograles and other DOT officials.

These delegates reintroduced the Philippines as a world-class tourism destination

At the ITB, the Philippines showcased the country’s “best” tourism product offerings to more than 160,000 convention visitors. The country’s tourism developments was also highlighted.

Frasco said the Philippines’ ITB attendance will help fastrack the DOT’s recovery efforts for the pandemic-hit travel and tourism industry.

The country also aims to strengthen its campaign through partnership opportunities with various tourism private sectors including tour operators, online travel agencies, new online distribution platforms, travel websites and communities, journalists, and influencers, among others.

"The ITB Berlin holds great opportunities for the Philippines to showcase to the world its award-winning destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, Siargao, and Palawan, and also to include Banaue, Intramuros, and South Cotabato, among others. We also look forward to giving the world a view into our distinct and diverse culture, as well as the country’s best asset: the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people,” Frasco said.

“Our participation is pursuant to further positioning the Philippines as a tourism powerhouse in Asia, and hopefully the world in the years ahead,” she added.

In a video, Frasco showcased the Philippines booth at the ITB 2023.

The booth featured the country’s culture and sustainable tourism through the artistic works of T’nalak weaver Myrna Pula of South Cotabato and Yakan Weaver and Entrepreneur Angelita Pichay Ilul of Zamboanga.

Visitors of the booth were also treated with Philippine coffee and chocolates through Kape de Filipina, a brand offering products meticulously grown by farmers and communities in the Philippines.

Aside from these, the DOT and TPB hosted a cocktail reception for international buyers, Philippine sellers and industry partners on the second day of the convention where they were treated with traditional Filipino cuisine by Ayan, a Filipino street food restaurant based in Berlin and live performances from Lapu Lapu Arnis de Abanico, Songwriter and Singer David Mercado and Princess Virtudazo.

“What we have showcased in this year’s ITB is just a glimpse of our country’s rich culture and wide range of tourism offerings, curated to bring more ideas and inspiration to promote the Philippines as a meaningful and purposeful destination. We are more than ready to welcome you to our home. Come visit to witness, firsthand, the Philippine experience,” TPB’s Nograles said.

TPB attends ITB Berlin yearly as it provides the Philippine travel trade an opportunity to network with relevant decision-makers from new and existing tourism markets across Europe, America, and Asia.

Frasco earlier said the DOT is eying to promote the Philippines to its neighbors, especially in Southeast Asia.