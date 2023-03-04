7 reasons why you should get married in Thailand

Bask in love in the romantic city of Bangkok and wake up to the view of Wat Arun.

MANILA, Philippines — Dreaming of having a destination wedding? Not out of town, but out of the country for some travel and leisure on the side? Not too near but not too far for your respective families and closest friends to attend the intimate wedding that you’re planning to have. If it is somewhere in Asia, then why not Thailand?

Just three and a half hours away from Manila by plane, Thailand gives you all the reasons to set your sights on the picturesque kingdom, as it has a variety of different landscapes and ambiance that just might be what you are looking for.

Thailand has a slice of paradise for every type of couple — the conveniences of modern city life, the allure of the finest beaches, a tropical destination teeming with flora and fauna and a breathtaking view of mountain ranges in the background.

Here are at least seven wedding destinations in Thailand:

Bangkok

This capital city of Thailand is the gateway to your dream wedding. In the busy metropolis, there are so many luxe accommodations and venues for a grand and unforgettable celebration to choose from. They will most likely give you views of the palace and wats (temples), a most romantic venue for a traditional Thai wedding.

Pattaya

Not too far away from Bangkok is Pattaya, the closest beach area that you can find. If you are looking for a wedding venue that offers Bangkok’s comforts and a scenic beach backdrop to turn to later in the day, Pattaya should fit the bill. Pattaya is just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, so any supplier woes would be easily solved.

Chiang Mai's lush forests and scenic landscapes are perfect for a tranquil wedding.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai’s charm is different. It teems with lush forests and scenic landscapes perfect for a tranquil wedding that celebrates Thailand’s customs and traditions.

There are even chrysanthemum fields that will draw oohs and aahs from you and your small party of wedding entourage and attendees. Avoid the months of February up to April if you’re planning an outdoor wedding because this is the time when local farmers celebrate the “burning season,” which means burning their fields to make way to the new crop. The result: smog, and you do not want that.

Enjoy a peaceful place with your partner in Chiang Rai.

Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai is a romantic location that is a bit off the beaten track. The city is one of the Kingdom’s oldest settlements and so it is steeped in tradition.

If your idea of a perfect wedding is a rustic, remote and totally romantic location, Chiang Rai is it, as it is set against its well-preserved historic sights and lush rice paddies. Now if you want your wedding in Chiang Rai to be awesome, set your date towards the end of the year when the weather is cooler.

Hua Hin

A stunning beach resort town that’s just a three-hour drive from Bangkok, Hua Hin offers a wide range of venues to suit all budgets.

For a luxurious beachfront wedding, book at Chiva Resort, which has its own winery and spa. You may also opt to have an intimate ceremony in your very own romantic beachside villa.

If you're looking for a beach venue that's easy to get to, Phuket's Kata Beach just might be your dream wedding destination.

Phuket

This needs no introduction as this island getaway is already considered as one of the most popular wedding destinations in the world. After all, the island has white sand beaches, clear blue waters and imposing land formations that make a breathtaking background for your dream wedding.

Used as a location for many Hollywood movies and one of the world’s most popular island destinations, Phuket is replete with a wide range of accommodations and on-site suppliers for anything you need.

Krabi

Another important venue for a tropical wedding, Krabi has a more adventurous approach to the idea of a beach wedding. Here, you can have an awe-inspiring cliffside ceremony, or a beach reception that is only accessible by boat, or a yacht wedding set in one of Krabi’s islands.

These are, thus, the seven reasons why you should consider pushing through with your plan of getting married in Thailand. For inquiries and assistance, visit Tourism Authority of Thailand on Instagram: @TATPhilippines.

