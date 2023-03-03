^

Travel and Tourism

Study, work and live in Australia through Las Islas Filipinas

March 3, 2023
Study, work and live in Australia through Las Islas Filipinas
International students in Queensland with the Honorary Consul Sheryl Gabutero
MANILA, Philippines — Attention aspiring international students and professionals! Are you dreaming of studying or working in Australia? Look no further than Las Islas Filipinas Education and Visa Services.

Led by CEO and Founder Ryan Sta Maria, this dynamic agency offers prompt and professional visa services for student, skilled, work, partner and visitor visas, as well as other visa services.

as Islas Filipinas Education and Visa Services Founder and CEO Ryan Sta Maria - Everist
With a 90% visa approval rate and glowing 5-star reviews from satisfied clients, Las Islas Filipinas is quickly becoming one of the top educational agencies in Australia, representing over 30 colleges and universities and placing hundreds of international students in various educational institutions every year.

But that's not all. The company is committed to excellence and offers four easy steps to apply for an Australian visa.

4-step visa process

Las Islas Filipinas Education and Visa Services offers an easy 4-step visa process:

  1. Fill in all the required forms
  2. Submit all documentation
  3. Ready to receive your visa
  4. Make payment for your visa
International students of Victoria with Consul Jan Wenceslao of The Philippines Consulate General, Melbourne
From providing free and accurate information on courses and institutions, to bespoke career counseling and comprehensive training, to genuine affiliation with international education institutes, Las Islas Filipinas Education and Visa Services has got you covered.

 

For more details, you may visit their website: https://lasislasfilipinas.net.au/ and their official Facebook page: https://lasislasfilipinas.net.au/

