4 iconic Pinoy movies, shows set in Hong Kong – and how you can get there this 2023!

Featured Hong Kong locations in the movie 'Hello Love Goodbye' are the viewing deck at Victoria Harbor, Quarry Bay Monster Building and the romantic, overlooking view atop the Lion Rock Hiking Trail

This list is spoiler-free so read until the end to find out how you can win roundtrip airfare tickets!

MANILA, Philippines — Culinary experiences, nightlife, shopping malls and theme parks are just a few of the many reasons why many travelers and tourists are enamored with the bustling city of Hong Kong. But not only is the city well-loved by travelers and tourists, but also by numerous filmmakers.

With its bustling streets, picturesque skylines and skyscrapers, there’s no doubt Hong Kong has become a favorite location for blockbuster Hollywood films. To name a few, it’s featured in movies like Godzilla vs Kong (2021), Ghost in the Shell (2017) and Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).

Even in the Philippines, Hong Kong has often made appearances in Pinoy films and teleseryes due to its innate metropolitan beauty, as well as the captivating stories of its people—including our kababayans who have found a new home away from home in Hong Kong.

In case you missed them, here are four Filipino favorite movies and shows featuring the hustle and bustle of “Asia’s World City” Hong Kong. And yes, this list is spoiler-free so read until the end to find out how you can win a trip to Hong Kong!

1. Hello Love Goodbye (2019)

This drama directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina is currently the highest-grossing Philippine film of all time.

Featuring a fresh pair-up of two of the biggest names in Philippine showbiz, Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, Hello Love Goodbye follows the journey of two overseas Filipino workers as they reconcile their careers and love for each other in Hong Kong.

Featured Hong Kong locations include the viewing deck at Victoria Harbor, Quarry Bay Monster Building, and the romantic, overlooking view atop the Lion Rock Hiking Trail

RELATED: In photos: 'Hello Love Goodbye' shooting locations; Hong Kong mulls creating 'Hello Love Goodbye' tour

2. My Binondo Girl (2011).

My Binondo Girl is a Filipino romantic comedy teleserye that follows the story of Jade (Kim Chiu) who takes a shot at winning her estranged Chinese father’s approval by pretending to be a boy name “Yuan.”

The primetime series ran from 2011 to 2012 and has gained a lot of buzz. The cast did not only feature Chinoy stars (Chinese-Pinoy) Kim Chiu, Xian Lim and Richard Yap but also traveled all the way to Hong Kong to shoot some of the scenes of the series.

Fun fact: My Bindondo Girl was the first love team pairing of primetime princess Kim Chiu and Kapamilya heartthrob Xian Lim who are now a couple in real life. Seems like Hong Kong has truly done wonders for the couple’s off-cam romance!

3. Sunday Beauty Queen (2016)

Baby Ruth Villarama’s docu-film Sunday Beauty Queen captures the story of Filipino domestic helpers who gather on their day off to work for their dreams of being a beauty queen.

Most parts of the film take place in Central, Hong Kong where the OFWs congregate for their once-a-week gathering and spend the time sharing stories, singing, dancing and whatever they feel like doing on their rest day.

The film, with the balance of tear-jerking real-life narratives and naturally funny Pinoy humor and banters, provides an engaging peek into the lives of OFWs in Hong Kong.

4. Still Human (2018)

Not a Pinoy movie, but a Hong Kong-made film worth adding to our list!

Rising Filipina-Hong Kong actress Cristel Consuji starred in this comedy-drama movie that revolves around a Filipina domestic worker and her bond with her physically paralyzed employer.

The show tells the story of the two as they live under the same roof through different seasons, and how they learn more about themselves as they learn more about each other.

Say ‘Hello, Hong Kong’ this 2023!

All these movies give a glimpse of the life and wonder Hong Kong has to offer to its visitors. But as it is on most occasions, these things are best enjoyed in real life and outside your television!

If you’re looking for a sign, you no longer need to look elsewhere because Hong Kong is now ready to welcome visitors from all around the world with back-to-back-to-back promos and offerings that await tourists!

Fly for free with Cathay Pacific round-trip air tickets. As part of its recently launched "Hello Hong Kong" promotional campaign, Hong Kong is calling on Filipinos to take part in its "World of Winners" Ticket Offers in partnership with Cathay Pacific.



The giveaway will commence on 3 March at 12 p.m. For details, visit https://flights.cathaypacific.com/en_PH/offers/world-of-winners.html

Splurge with Hong Kong goodies visitor vouchers. Over 16,000 outlets across the city have enticing offers in store for visitors!



In its initial stage, at least 1 million "Hong Kong Goodies" visitor consumption vouchers will be given out, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels, or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions.



Check out this guide at https://www.discoverhongkong.com to learn how you can get dibs on these goodies from travel portals, agents and Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Centres.



Exclusive travel offers, packages. Take advantage of must-steal travel deals offered by Hong Kong's preferred travel partners in the Philippines, such as Cathay Pacific.



Bookmark this link https://www.discoverhongkong.com to be in the loop for offers and packages!

Discover new experiences and events. Thought you discovered enough of Hong Kong? First-time travelers and returning tourists might be surprised to see new and upgraded attractions in the city. Here are some of the spots you shouldn't miss. M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum at West Kowloon Cultural District New sixth-generation Peak Tram Water World Ocean Park New night-time show "Momentous" at Hong Kong Disneyland Enhanced waterfront promenades at Victoria Harbour More than 250 events and festivals across 2023

Thought you discovered enough of Hong Kong? First-time travelers and returning tourists might be surprised to see new and upgraded attractions in the city. Here are some of the spots you shouldn’t miss.

Don’t miss out on these offers! What are you waiting for? Experience revenge travel, dust off your bags, and finally say “Hello, Hong Kong” this 2023!