Stay overnight at the iconic 'The Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton movie set

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 25, 2023 | 11:00am
Stay overnight at the iconic 'The Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton movie set
Hobbiton's Yellow Hobbit Hole
Released

MANILA, Philippines — It is the dream of "The Lord of the Rings" fans to explore the faraway lands of Middle-earth in their favorite "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film trilogies. 

Now, some lucky fans are going to get more than that. How about enjoying an exclusive overnight stay at the iconic Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand and living like hobbits?

Russell Alexander is inviting guests to his family’s property to live like Bilbo Baggins and retreat to The Shire for an overnight stay at Hobbiton in celebration of the 10th anniversary of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey."

He will host three individual two-night stays for up to four guests at NZD$10 per night, courtesy of Airbnb. The stays will take place March 2 to 4, March 9 to 11, and March 16 to 18.

View from the Hobbit Hole

Nestled in the picturesque pastures of New Zealand’s Waikato region on a 2,500-acre working farm, the property’s rolling, green hills (which bear a striking similarity to The Shire, as described by J.R.R. Tolkien in "The Lord of the Rings") captivated Sir Peter Jackson’s movie scouts more than two decades ago and it eventually became the home of the Hobbits.

The Living Room

The lucky guests will have access to 44 Hobbit Holes, The Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn, and other beloved locations from the work of J.R.R. Tolkien. Accommodations will be curated by the trilogies’ creative director Brian Massey, including a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins at The Millhouse.

They will also enjoy private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of "preciousss" downtime and afternoon tea; an evening banquet in the Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads, and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily; and, to complete the stay, a behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton Movie Set.

It will definitely be an unexpected journey into Middle-earth for an experience like no other.

RELATED: New 'Lord of the Rings' films announced by Warner Bros

 

HOBBITON MOVIE SET

NEW ZEALAND

THE HOBBIT

THE LORD OF THE RINGS
