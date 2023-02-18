‘Japan Fiesta’ returns onsite to strengthen Japan-Philippines' friendship

This Feb. 18, 2023 photo shows booths at the Japan Fiesta 2023 held at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Center in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly four years since the last onsite event, "Japan Fiesta," an event that showcases the culture of the “Land of the Rising Sun,” is back to stage its latest edition onsite.

The tourism event opened on Saturday, February 18, catering to travelers who seek to learn more about Japan’s majestic sights, culinary wonders and delightful pop culture.

It also seeks to strengthen the ties between the Philippines and Japan.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, who graced the opening of the event, said it fosters cultural and tourism exchanges between the Japanese and Filipino people.

Frasco just returned from a business trip to Japan, where she attended a meeting that promoted the viability and openness of the Philippines for tourism investments from the East Asian country. She said the government intends to develop the Japanese tourism market, adding that there were more than 682,000 Japanese visitors prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are aware that they have an interest in certain tourism product offerings including dive, as well as health and wellness, and English as a Second Language," she remarked during a media interview after the meeting last week.

She renewed this commitment during the opening of the event.

“I thank and congratulate the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa, as I reaffirm the commitment of the Department of Tourism - Philippines to jointly promote the mutual interests of the Philippines and Japan to grow our regional tourism potential!” the tourism chief said on Saturday.

What to expect from 'Japan Fiesta'

The ongoing two-day fair is happening at the Glorietta Activity Center and Palm Drive Center in Makati City until Sunday, February 19.

As the event is all about Japanese culture, visitors can book their tickets, schedule their tours, and buy their travel essentials from the council’s partner airlines and agencies during the event.

Visitors may also enjoy food booths offering all-time favorite Japanese snacks and beverages such as Pocky, takoyaki, gyoza and Japanese beer, among others.

They may also watch performances from Japan’s Namahage Satokagura, Taiko Drummers, and a guest performer from Japan to celebrate the country’s unique heritage and traditions through music and performing arts. They were invited by the Japan Fiesta Council.

Aside from these, OtaCute, which hosts cosplay festivals in the Philippines, will bring visitors to the cosplay world through various stage and booth activities.

There are also games and activities prepared for kids and kids at heart.

Likewise, the influence of Japanese culture on the Philippines can be witnessed through the performances of local and international artists, including all-girl groups MNL48 and R RULES, as well as through a special appearance of half-Japanese beauty queen Yana Fuentes.

Japan Fiesta is hosted by the fun trio of Japanese singer Aisaku Yokogawa, “The Voice Kids” finalist Sharla Cerilles and Japanese comedian Yuki Horikoshi.

The event was held virtually in 2021, while its last onsite edition was held in 2019.

The current edition of Japan Fiesta is organized by the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, in partnership with Japan National Tourism Organization, The Japan Foundation, The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc. and The Japanese Association Manila, Inc., which completes the Japan Fiesta Council.

