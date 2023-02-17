^

Cebu airport named the best in Under 5M Passenger Category by Routes Asia 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Another cause for celebration is underway as a Philippine airport bagged an award at the recently concluded Routes Asia 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. 

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport was named the best in the Under 5 Million Passenger Category. It bested more than 200 airports in the Asia Pacific region. 

“This recognition attests to our strong commitment to resume our pre-pandemic connectivity while we carry out our strategies in both airline and destination marketing. We also recognize the substantial contribution of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), our airline partners and other airport stakeholders that help sustain the demand and traffic for air connectivity in Cebu,” said Rafael Aboitiz, GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) Director. 

The airport has reached 80% of its domestic pre-pandemic numbers, while its international traffic is now at 36%. 

Singapore's famed Changi Airport was named Overall Winner, with the regional powerhouse hub saw increase in its traffic to 32.2 million passengers movements in 2022, from 3.1 million in 2021. 

The Department of Tourism, meanwhile, was named the winner in the Destination category. 

Other winners are: Perth Airport (5-10 Million Passengers), Changi Airport (Over 10 Million Passengers), and AirAsia Group (Airline). 

Routes Asia Awards was created in 1997 as an award-giving body that recognizes excellence in airport and destination marketing as well as individuals who influence growth and innovation in the route development industry. 

RELATED: Mactan airport back to normal operations

