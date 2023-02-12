^

PLUS63 Festival returns to Cebu

PLUS63 Festival returns to Cebu
MANILA, Philippines — After a two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, the annual PLUS63 Festival Cebu is back with a vengeance.

The returning music and arts festival will take place at the SM Seaside Complex Cebu on February 18, 2023. Two of this generation’s most accomplished artists, international acts Joji and Kehlani, will lead this year’s festivities. 

PLUS63 Festival Cebu is named after the Philippines’ country code (+63) and brings together international and local acts to create an exciting multicultural, multi-genre sonic atmosphere that is all its own. The vibrant cultural landscape of Cebu makes it a dynamic, one-of-a-kind concert experience, given Cebu’s the-city-meets-the-sea concert venue.

Joji, who has a wildly popular single called "Glimpse of Us," is arguably one of the internet’s most well-loved personalities. He is a talented singer, producer, rapper and comedian who boasts over 5 billion streams to date, making him one of the most widely streamed artists of the digital era of music.

Currently on a world tour to promote her latest album "Blue Water Road," R&B siren Kehlani caps off her tour with her participation at PLUS63 Festival Cebu. Filipinos are looking forward to her performance, since the young star has already made a name for herself in the music industry and has earned two Grammy nominations and a multiplatinum title.

The singer, songwriter and dancer has likewise collaborated with well-known artists such as Justin Bieber, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Post Malone, Cardi B, Charlie Puth and Ty Dolla $ign.

Aside from international stars Joji and Kehlani, festival-goers are looking forward to catching Davao’s rising electropop star Paul Pablo, Cebu-based pop rock bands The Sundown and Sansette, and Cebu’s crowd favorite DJ Short.

Tickets to the PLUS63 Festival Cebu are available at www.PLUS63Festival.com.

RELATED: James Reid opens up about Cebu's Wavy Baby festival, future of his Careless label

