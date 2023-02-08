This 2023, it's time to discover Siargao via Sunlight Air

MANILA, Philippines — Now that 2023 is in full swing, plenty of travelers are looking forward to their vacation plans for the year. Some will be traveling abroad, while some will be visiting places within the Philippines that they haven’t visited before. Of all the provinces in the country, there’s one place that is considered to be one of the best vacation destinations—the island of Siargao.

There are a great many reasons why travelers look forward to visiting Siargao; for instance, it has crystal clear waters and pristine beaches that are home to fierce waves, which helped put the island on the map as the country’s Surfing Capital.

But apart from surfing, there are also a bevy of sights and activities that await travelers who visit Siargao.

You can have a blast while island hopping and snorkeling, indulge in a seafood feast or smoothie bowls, or go hiking and get a magnificent view of the Pacific Ocean from the summit of Corregidor Island.

Thrill-seekers, meanwhile, can also have their own brand of fun in Siargao by canyoneering in Tayangban Cave, cliff-diving or diving at the Blue Cathedral. Whatever activity you are looking to do during your getaway, chances are Siargao will have it, further solidifying its position as one of the country’s best getaway destinations.

If you have plans of flying to Siargao this 2023, make sure that you fly there in style with Sunlight Air, as it has partnered with Anessa and Sunnies Face. When it comes to protecting your skin on vacation, these brands are the perfect travel buddies to take with you to Siargao.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.