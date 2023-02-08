^

Travel and Tourism

This 2023, it's time to discover Siargao via Sunlight Air

Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 5:47pm
This 2023, it's time to discover Siargao via Sunlight Air
Of all the provinces in the country, there’s one place that is considered to be one of the best vacation destinations—the island of Siargao.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Now that 2023 is in full swing, plenty of travelers are looking forward to their vacation plans for the year. Some will be traveling abroad, while some will be visiting places within the Philippines that they haven’t visited before. Of all the provinces in the country, there’s one place that is considered to be one of the best vacation destinations—the island of Siargao.

There are a great many reasons why travelers look forward to visiting Siargao; for instance, it has crystal clear waters and pristine beaches that are home to fierce waves, which helped put the island on the map as the country’s Surfing Capital.

But apart from surfing, there are also a bevy of sights and activities that await travelers who visit Siargao.

You can have a blast while island hopping and snorkeling, indulge in a seafood feast or smoothie bowls, or go hiking and get a magnificent view of the Pacific Ocean from the summit of Corregidor Island.

Thrill-seekers, meanwhile, can also have their own brand of fun in Siargao by canyoneering in Tayangban Cave, cliff-diving or diving at the Blue Cathedral. Whatever activity you are looking to do during your getaway, chances are Siargao will have it, further solidifying its position as one of the country’s best getaway destinations.

If you have plans of flying to Siargao this 2023, make sure that you fly there in style with Sunlight Air, as it has partnered with Anessa and Sunnies Face. When it comes to protecting your skin on vacation, these brands are the perfect travel buddies to take with you to Siargao.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.

PHILIPPINE TOURISM

SIARGAO

TRAVEL GOALS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
High-end tour company Luxury Gold rebrands for new golden age of travel
5 days ago

High-end tour company Luxury Gold rebrands for new golden age of travel

5 days ago
Luxury Gold, the world leader in high end small group journeys, is rebranding to enter a new era of travel. Travel that...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free flights after COVID-19 isolation
6 days ago

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free flights after COVID-19 isolation

6 days ago
Hong Kong is ready to welcome the world back, its leader said Thursday, pledging more than half a million free flights and...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
WATCH: Isabela's Bambanti Festival returns after 2 years
6 days ago

WATCH: Isabela's Bambanti Festival returns after 2 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Isabela Province recently succesfully held the Bambanti Festival after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Peru tourism industry in 'free fall' as Machu Picchu closed by protests
8 days ago

Peru tourism industry in 'free fall' as Machu Picchu closed by protests

By Patrick Fort | 8 days ago
Decked out in helmet, belt, gold-plated armor and sandals, Juan Pablo Huanacchini Mamani gazes out vacantly from the Ollantaytambo...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Born in the Year of the Snake? A great year to travel, says Master Joseph Chau
9 days ago

Born in the Year of the Snake? A great year to travel, says Master Joseph Chau

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
In the Western scenario, the Snake has a somewhat negative reputation. Sneaking, hissing, slithering, the serpent is often...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Work hard, play hard in Makati: 18 top places to visit for your kind of nightcap
9 days ago

Work hard, play hard in Makati: 18 top places to visit for your kind of nightcap

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 9 days ago
You work hard when you work in Makati City.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with