Every Juan flies: Cebu Pacific to fully restore intâ€™l destinations by March 2023

Every Juan flies: Cebu Pacific to fully restore int’l destinations by March 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost airline Cebu Pacific is gearing up to fully restore system-wide capacity by March 2023, including the restoration of flights to 25 international destinations in 14 countries.

As of end-2022, Cebu Pacific had 92% restored capacity, mostly for domestic flights — by March this year, it hopes to return full service to 34 domestic destinations and the aforementioned 25 international locations.

Aiding in the restoration is Cebu Pacific's upcoming acquisition of 10 new NEO (new engine option) airbuses — three A320neo, three A321neo and four A330neo — as part of the airline's commitment to be fully NEO by 2028.

Trips to the Thai capital of Bangkok are expected to increase from 14 to 18 flights weekly for P1,880 (one-way), while trips to Sydney, Australia will go up from four to five trips weekly.

Another Australian city, Melbourne, will be added by March with three flights weekly; prices are set at P4,888, with visas still a requirement.

Popular destinations Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong are expected to see an influx of visitors, particularly as tickets for the latter at five flights daily cost P1,788, and the only requirements are proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

Trips to South Korea are three times daily and worth P2,488, two coming from Manila and one from Cebu, while Japan's locations include Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka by March.

China also has multiple destinations in Shanghai, Beijing, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Guangzhou for P1,288, while Macau's three flights in a week will cost P988.

Cebu Pacific's first seat sale of the year for international flights will be from January 27 to 31, 2023, where flights can be as low as P499 (one-way, base fare), while domestic trips between June 1 and November 30, 2023 are expected to go on sale too.

