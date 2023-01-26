Rep. Arjo Atayde backs turning Banawe Street into Quezon City Chinatown

Quezon City congressman Arjo Atayde delivers a speech at the Banawe Chinese New Year Celebration, which featured the traditional dragon dance (left), last week.

MANILA, Philippines – One of the many initiatives by the Quezon City government that is supported by its First District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde is the transformation of Banawe Street to a modern-day Chinatown.

The 32-year-old freshman lawmaker expressed his all-out support to the City Ordinance No. 2453-2015, where Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte declared Banawe Street as the city’s very own Chinatown or its tourism district.

“My city, my mayor and my colleagues are for it — and I’m simply for it too, to firmly establish the Banawe area as Quezon City’s Chinatown because we believe, in the next few months and years to come, that the entire district and our entire city will benefit with this great initiative,” Atayde said.

The young actor-politician added that throughout the decades, the Banawe community and the variety of businesses established by Filipinos have been thriving, giving Filipinos more job opportunities in the district.

Atayde noted that the Chinese horoscope for the year 2023, the Water Rabbit, represents peaceful and patient energy, while the water element suggests tapping into inner wisdom and trusting instincts.

“Combined, the Water Rabbit indicates focusing on relationships, diplomacy, and building bridges,” Atayde also said during his speech at the Banawe Chinese New Year Celebration last week. “The timing of the celebration and the declaration of Banawe area as Quezon City’s Chinatown is the product of relationships, diplomacy and building bridges.”

Atayde then thanked Mayor Belmonte for reviving the Banawe Chinese New Year celebration — which featured the traditional Dragon Dance and fireworks display, among others — and the event’s organizers for making him a part of it.

“On behalf of my constituents, I would also like to thank the City Government led by our outstanding Mayor Joy Belmonte for making this happened — not only for Banawe but for the entire Quezon City,” he added.

Aside from Atayde and Mayor Belmonte, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian Isang, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, QC Association of Filipino-Chinese Businessmen President Joaquin Co and QC Chinatown Development Foundation Chairman Charles Chen were also supportive of the city’s initiative.