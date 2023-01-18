NUSTAR unveils Philippines only ‘Jumbotron’ in time for Sinulog in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s “Island of New Celebrations” unveiled the country’s first “jumbotron”—currently the biggest 3D LED billboard and the only one in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Measuring at 620sqm, NUSTAR’s 3D LED billboard was captivating, iconic, entertaining and adventurous.

“This display gives viewers a more creative and immersive experience, for a more engaging and effective storytelling,” says Katrina Mae de Jesus, director for Business Development and Brand Marketing, Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc.

NUSTAR’s billboard also played a role in the kick-off of the grand parade at the South Road Properties.

“It is our pleasure to be part of this very grand Sinulog Festival, which has been sorely missed not only by local tourists but at the same time our guests from all over the world. It’s time to celebrate and have fun.”

After a three-year hiatus, the Sinulog marked its return this year with a full-scale celebration that is still anchored in faith and gratitude.

As the “Island of New Celebrations” and the new star of the Sinulog festivities, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is adding another feather in its cap with the launch of its 3D LED billboard.

Combining billboard advertising and 3D technology on massive LED screens, 3D billboards require precise calculations and creativity. They can produce a three-dimensional visual of just about anything, from a movie trailer to a sneaker ad.

This technology works on the principle of “forced perspective,” which is a technique that uses an object’s scale and the audience’s vantage point to make something appear larger, smaller, nearer, or far from the spectator.

Through 3D technology, two images taken from different angles are combined and put into a single clip. That is how the viewers’ left and right eyes see the subject from different points, and the brain recognizes the visuals in three-dimensional depth. In order to achieve this illusion, curved displays with two faces are usually employed.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is the flagship project of Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc., a privately owned corporation of the Gokongwei Group focused primarily on gaming and integrated resort developments across the Philippines.

For more information, visit the resort’s website at www.nustar.ph or email the property at [email protected].