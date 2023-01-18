^

Travel and Tourism

NUSTAR unveils Philippines only ‘Jumbotron’ in time for Sinulog in Cebu

Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 3:45pm
NUSTAR unveils Philippines only âJumbotronâ in time for Sinulog in Cebu
Measuring at 620sqm, NUSTAR’s 3D LED billboard was captivated, iconic, entertaining and adventurous.
Photo Release

CEBU, Philippines — NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s “Island of New Celebrations” unveiled the country’s first “jumbotron”—currently the biggest 3D LED billboard and the only one in the Visayas and Mindanao. 

Measuring at 620sqm, NUSTAR’s 3D LED billboard was captivating, iconic, entertaining and adventurous.

“This display gives viewers a more creative and immersive experience, for a more engaging and effective storytelling,” says Katrina Mae de Jesus, director for Business Development and Brand Marketing, Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc.

NUSTAR’s billboard also played a role in the kick-off of the grand parade at the South Road Properties. 

“It is our pleasure to be part of this very grand Sinulog Festival, which has been sorely missed not only by local tourists but at the same time our guests from all over the world. It’s time to celebrate and have fun.”

After a three-year hiatus, the Sinulog marked its return this year with a full-scale celebration that is still anchored in faith and gratitude.

As the “Island of New Celebrations” and the new star of the Sinulog festivities, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is adding another feather in its cap with the launch of its 3D LED billboard. 

Combining billboard advertising and 3D technology on massive LED screens, 3D billboards require precise calculations and creativity. They can produce a three-dimensional visual of just about anything, from a movie trailer to a sneaker ad.

This technology works on the principle of “forced perspective,” which is a technique that uses an object’s scale and the audience’s vantage point to make something appear larger, smaller, nearer, or far from the spectator.

Through 3D technology, two images taken from different angles are combined and put into a single clip. That is how the viewers’ left and right eyes see the subject from different points, and the brain recognizes the visuals in three-dimensional depth. In order to achieve this illusion, curved displays with two faces are usually employed.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is the flagship project of Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc., a privately owned corporation of the Gokongwei Group focused primarily on gaming and integrated resort developments across the Philippines.

 

For more information, visit the resort’s website at www.nustar.ph or email the property at [email protected].

CEBU

NUSTAR

SINULOG FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
NUSTAR unveils Philippines only &lsquo;Jumbotron&rsquo; in time for Sinulog in Cebu
2 hours ago

NUSTAR unveils Philippines only ‘Jumbotron’ in time for Sinulog in Cebu

2 hours ago
NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s “Island of New Celebrations” unveiled the country’s first “jumbotron”—currently...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Business travel made seamless: 3 must-haves of an ideal corporate travel partner
Sponsored
4 hours ago

Business travel made seamless: 3 must-haves of an ideal corporate travel partner

4 hours ago
We’ve listed down three things to look for when deciding which agency to partner with.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Behind emerging restaurants in Boracay is a tight-knit community of small business owners
Sponsored
1 day ago

Behind emerging restaurants in Boracay is a tight-knit community of small business owners

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
At Boracay in Aklan province, the restaurant scene has proven different. Perhaps it’s the chill vibe of the island that...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. Ni&ntilde;o fiesta
2 days ago

Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. Niño fiesta

By Ana Crescini | 2 days ago
Roman Catholic devotees of the child Jesus returned to the streets on Sunday for the feast day of the patron of the archdiocese...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Air New Zealand takes 'SussexClass' dig at Prince Harry
5 days ago

Air New Zealand takes 'SussexClass' dig at Prince Harry

5 days ago
Air New Zealand took a dig at Prince Harry on social media Friday, promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the Duke of Sussex's...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Jo Koy spends the holidays around the Philippines with family
11 days ago

Jo Koy spends the holidays around the Philippines with family

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is surely enjoying the holidays being back in the Philippines, going around the country...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with