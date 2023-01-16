^

Travel and Tourism

Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. Niño fiesta

Ana Crescini - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 11:46am
Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. NiÃ±o fiesta
A man carries a child dressed as a Santo Nino, the Child Jesus, as devotees flock to a church during the annual celebration of the feast in Tondo district of Manila on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 after two years of restricted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Roman Catholic devotees of the child Jesus returned to the streets on Sunday for the feast day of the patron of the archdiocese of Tondo.

The religious festivities in Manila's Tondo district coincided with Cebu City's massive street festival, also in honor of the ancient relic of the Sto. Niño, held in-person for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

AFP/Ted Aljibe
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Authorities estimated 2,000 participants in Tondo's festivities, many of whom carried various images of the kid Christ during the fluvial procession. A few children on Manila's streets also donned the red-and-gold dress of the child in the miraculous wavy-haired image in Cebu—the Philippines' oldest Catholic icon.

AFP/Ted Aljibe
AFP/Ted Aljibe
AFP/Ted Aljibe
AFP/Ted Aljibe

The Tondo and Pandacan fiestas were generally peaceful, according to the Manila Police District in a STAR report.

The Holy Mass in Pandacan, meanwhile, saw an estimated 6,000 residents in attendance. — Photos by AFP / Ted Aljibe

PANDACAN

ROMAN CATHOLICISM

STO. NIÃ±O

TONDO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. Ni&ntilde;o fiesta
2 hours ago

Jesus as a kid and kids dressed as Jesus: Photos from Manila's Sto. Niño fiesta

By Ana Crescini | 2 hours ago
Roman Catholic devotees of the child Jesus returned to the streets on Sunday for the feast day of the patron of the archdiocese...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Air New Zealand takes 'SussexClass' dig at Prince Harry
2 days ago

Air New Zealand takes 'SussexClass' dig at Prince Harry

2 days ago
Air New Zealand took a dig at Prince Harry on social media Friday, promoting a "SussexClass" in response to the Duke of Sussex's...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Jo Koy spends the holidays around the Philippines with family
8 days ago

Jo Koy spends the holidays around the Philippines with family

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is surely enjoying the holidays being back in the Philippines, going around the country...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
30th Travel Tour Expo 2023 offers more travel opportunities, big discounts!
10 days ago

30th Travel Tour Expo 2023 offers more travel opportunities, big discounts!

10 days ago
The Philippine Travel Agencies Association Inc. (PTAA) once again takes the lead in building up the local tourism industry...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Reignite the magic for your much-awaited return at Hong Kong Disneyland
11 days ago

Reignite the magic for your much-awaited return at Hong Kong Disneyland

11 days ago
Following the easing of pandemic curbs in Hong Kong, guests and fans from the Philippines can finally hop on a flight to reignite...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 &mdash; survey
11 days ago

Filipinos very likely to take family trips in 2023 — survey

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
A survey conducted by digital travel platform Agoda found that Filipinos are most likely to travel at least twice in 2023,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with