Jo Koy spends the holidays around the Philippines with family

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 2:30pm
Jo Koy at the Manila presscon for his Hollywood starrer "Easter Sunday," a movie that tells the story of a Filipino family based on his real-life experiences. 
Universal Pictures/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is surely enjoying the holidays being back in the Philippines, going around the country with his family.

The comedian has been in the Philippines the past couple of days, which he summarized as "the most beautiful family vacation we have ever taken."

"We're in the Philippines, and I've got my whole family with me!" he added in the caption of his Instagram reel. 

The video was a drone shot, which expanded further to show Jo Koy's entire family cheering at the camera outside a hilltop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jo Koy (@jokoy)

Jo Koy had visited Baguio City, his maternal relatives in La Union, and was most recently in Bacolod, Negros Occidental.

While in Bacolod, the comedian attended an unveiling and ribbon-cutting courtesy of the Jo Koy Foundation, the charity organization he founded.

The actor-comedian even went on a motorcycle ride with his son and namesake Joseph, and spotted a sari-sari store with the name "JokJok Store" but coined it as "JoKoy Store."

Jo Koy had a very productive 2022 having done several comedy shows, including one in the Philippines, and starred in the Filipino family-inspired film "Easter Sunday."

"I just want to tell eveyone out there that [the Philippines] is the most beautiful place on the planet. God, I love the Philippines!" Jo Koy proudly exclaimed.

RELATED: 'Cryfest': Why Jo Koy cried on 'Easter Sunday' 'balikbayan' box scene, Filipino-American casting

