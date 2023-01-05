Reignite the magic for your much-awaited return at Hong Kong Disneyland

Pinoy guests are invited to visit the #WhatsNext getaway destination this Chinese New Year with a limited combo offer

MANILA, Philippines — Following the easing of pandemic curbs in Hong Kong, guests and fans from the Philippines can finally hop on a flight to reignite the magic at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

Get ready to rediscover familiar rides, relive moments of pure joy with beloved Disney friends, and reconnect with all-new surprises throughout the Happiest Place on Earth.

Special tickets and hotel offers are ready to make Pinoy guests’ experiences even more fun-filled, in particular, the “Reignite the Magic” Combo: 1-Day Park Ticket and “Disney Premier Access,” enabling priority access to some of the Park's most popular attractions.

This includes a Hong Kong Disneyland 1-Day General Admission or Child Ticket x1 and Disney Premier Access – 3 Attractions x1, available at KKDay, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com.

Here’s all the magic that awaits your and your family in your return at Hong Kong Disneyland.

1. The Castle of Magical Dreams

In celebration of the resort’s 15th anniversary, the reimagined centerpiece, named the Castle of Magical Dreams, was launched in 2020. Sparked by those that dare to dream and believe, it shines as a beacon of courage, hope and possibility.

Draw inspiration from 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens, the architectural design embraces each one of their unique characteristics through the interpretation of color, icons, symbols, patterns and cultural features.

2. First-of-its-kind live outdoor musical party

The 20-minute live outdoor musical is filled with high-energy music and live singing. A brand-new song debuted in the show, called “Follow Your Dreams,” which is not only infused with the trademark uplifting spirit of a Disney tune, but also reminds guests how fulfilling it is to pursue dreams and to never give up.

Several well-known songs have also been rearranged and produced to give guests a never-before-heard experience, featuring a wide range of music from electronic dance music and K-Pop, to everything in between.

3. The most magical show on Earth

Newly launched in June this year, the all-new nighttime spectacular, “Momentous,” has arrived—and it is Hong Kong's greatest evening experience! This much-anticipated show—filled with magic and light—illuminates the night sky with nearly 20 minutes of music and memorable moments, all wrapped up in one monumental journey.

Through powerful and heart-warming storytelling, “Momentous” will delight your senses with spectacular multimedia elements, including large-scale projection mapping technology, choreographed fountains, illuminated water projection, lasers, theatrical lighting, pyrotechnics and fireworks effects.

4. Meet and greet with Disney Friends once more

Our Disney pals could not be more excited to see all of our wonderful guests again! Everyone from Mickey Mouse, and the Marvel Super Heroes to Duffy and Friends—including their newest pal, the lovable fox LinaBell—have prepared brand-new surprises to celebrate special occasions while creating precious memories along the way.

There is more to capture at “Follow Your Dreams” where Mickey Mouse and an array of Disney characters, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pocahontas, Moana, and Elsa, as well as Miguel from Coco and Nick and Judy from Zootopia. So, savor the magic with Disney Pals through a series of iconic new photo moments.

5. Exciting product line-up in 2023 at Hong Kong Disneyland

2023 is bound to be a magical and memorable year with a rich line-up of immersive activities and seasonal events at the resort, from celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney to the long-awaited opening of the first-ever Frozen-themed land in the world, World of Frozen, in the second half of 2023. What’s more, a brand-new Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue will be unveiled the same year.

Furthermore, a special 2-night hotel room offer (Advance Purchase with up to 30% off) and the “2-Day Fun” Park ticket offer are also available on the official website: https://www.hongkongdisneyland.com/offers-discounts/.*

Tourists can now visit Hong Kong quarantine-free and are allowed to explore attractions and restaurants as soon as they arrive, including Hong Kong Disneyland!

For the latest travel information about Hong Kong, guests may visit here: https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/inbound-travel.html

*Terms and conditions apply.