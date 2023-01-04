'Okay na dito': Siargao surfing instructors invite tourists to visit island province

Surfing instructor Junmar Cubillan said that the government should promote Siargao again for them to have a job after the island’s destruction due to Typhoon Odette that ravaged the province in December 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Surfing instructors said that all is well now in Siargao as they invite tourists to visit the island province.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, surfing instructor Junmar Cubillan said the government should do more promotions for Siargao so many can have a job after the island’s destruction due to Typhoon Odette that ravaged the province in December 2021.

“Kulang pa talaga ang bisitang pumupunta dito. Kailangan talagang i-promote ng gobyerno para magbalikan na ang mga turista dito. Dapat malaman na okay na dito sa Siargao para magsibalikan na sila,” Junmar said.

Though Junmar admitted that the 300-strong surfing instructors have customers now, he said it has a long way to go before Siargao can go back to its glory days.

“Medyo bumalik-balik na, may turista na tayo kaso 'di katulad dati. Noon marami talagang bisita. Humina dahil sa pandemic tapos sinabayan pa ni Odette,” he said.

Junmar said the island is now getting back on its feet so he is hoping for tourists to visit the island.

“Isang taon na yung Odette pero ang hirap maka-recover. ‘Yong mga pumupunta dito konti pa dahil ang akala nila sira-sira pa dito. Pero 'nong una talaga walang-wala, ngayon mayroon na kahit papaano,” he said.

“Sana sa summer marami na. Noong nakaraang summer wala talaga e,” he added.

Before the pandemic and Typhoon Odette, Junmar said his biggest income in a day was P5,000 but now he’s lucky if he gets P2,000.

Domestic boutique charter airline Sunlight Air hosted a tour for media people and influencers in Siargao last December and it was evident that tourists in the island province are still few.

Sunlight Air offers chartered flights to bring its guests to and from travel destinations like Siargao, with more local dream destinations like Cebu and Bohol to be added soon. Its fleet is composed of three ATR 72-500s, a twin turboprop engine manufactured in France. Its fleet was strategically chosen considering the geographical structure of the Philippines and the airline's goal of flying short-haul and inter-island flights.

Editor's note: The tour to Siargao was hosted by Sunlight Air to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

