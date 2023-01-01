New Year travel checklist: Visit Hong Kong restriction-free

MANILA, Philippines — If more traveling is one of your New Year's resolutions, you might want to consider Hong Kong as it recently announced that it has lifted its arrival control measures for global tourists starting December 29, 2022.

Inbound travelers to Hong Kong are now only required to present negative results from PCR tests conducted within 48 hours or rapid antigen tests (RAT) within 24 hours before their flights to Hong Kong. Daily RAT on the first five days is now voluntary.

Tourists were previously required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival and on their second day in Hong Kong.

A Vaccine Pass, which allowed access to specific premises, is no longer required. In addition, restrictions in group sizes in public as well as limited capacity in restaurants have also been lifted.

Those who are going out, however, are still required to mask up as the mask mandate remains in place.

Those who have had close contact with confirmed cases are no longer required to be isolated in residence or government-run facilities.

“The new measures mark a key milestone for tourism revival and the full reopening of the tourism doors of Hong Kong. Visitors can now fully enjoy Hong Kong’s diverse offerings once they arrive in town. We believe this will attract visitors to Hong Kong from around the world. Taking into account the pace of outbound travel resumption in different visitor source markets, HKTB will gradually step up its promotions worldwide to uphold Hong Kong’s status as a world-class travel destination," said Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Theme park enthusiasts and fans of the ever-popular Hong Kong Disneyland can now drop by their favorite theme park without worry with special tickets and hotel offers, in particular, the “Reignite the Magic” Combo:? 1-Day Park Ticket and “Disney Premier Access,” which gives them priority access to some of the park's most popular attractions. In addition, a special two-night hotel room offer (Advance Purchase with up to 30% off) and the “2-Day Fun” Park ticket offer are also available on the park's official website.

In celebration of the resort’s 15th anniversary, the reimagined centerpiece, named the Castle of Magical Dreams, draws inspiration from 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens.

The 20-minute live outdoor musical is filled with high-energy music and live singing. It recently debuted a brand-new song called “Follow Your Dreams.”

Park visitors can also witness the nearly 20-minute nighttime spectacular “Momentous,” which was launched in June last year.

The park also announced upcoming shows and features this year, including the opening of the first-ever Frozen-themed land in the world, World of Frozen, in the second half of 2023, and the unveiling of brand-new statues of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse.

RELATED: Hong Kong lifts mandatory hotel quarantine, holds roving 25th anniversary exhibition