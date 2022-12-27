Superstar Rain celebrates Christmas in Hong Kong; cultural places to visit

MANILA, Philippines — In this festive month of the year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invited Korean superstar Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) to spend the Christmas holiday in Hong Kong and to be the honorary guest for the lighting ceremony at the spectacular Christmas Wonderland of “Hong Kong WinterFest."

Hong Kong is ready to welcome global visitors back to the city and the HKTB is glad to have Rain at this special time of the year. As much as his fans miss him, Rain has missed Hong Kong and its diverse food culture, which never fails to surprise him.

He said, “I’m delighted to be back in Hong Kong, after my last visit in 2019, and to be welcomed by the city. I’m looking forward to trying as many of the local delicacies as I can and enjoying the amazing views, while soaking in the festive spirit and joy of Christmas.”

Rain has experienced Hong Kong’s unique offerings from every angle, from its unforgettable local cuisine to the stunning skyline and breath-taking landscapes. He said that Hong Kong is a food paradise and that he knows that no trip to Hong Kong is complete without trying dim sum, so his first stop in Hong Kong was enjoying dim sum at a Michelin Cantonese restaurant. He also walked through the West Kowloon neighborhood, where he enjoyed “typhoon shelter-style fried crab” at a local authentic eatery.

As Hong Kong debuted the 6th Generation Peak Tram recently, Rain took the opportunity to ride on the new generation tram up to the Peak, where he enjoyed the beautiful views of Victoria Harbour and its surroundings, as well as local street snack egg waffle, both of which he never gets tired of.

Last December 23, Rain paid a special visit to the lighting ceremony at Hong Kong WinterFest’s Christmas Wonderland as the honorary guest and rang in Christmas with the people in Hong Kong. As a traveler, Rain expressed his warm feelings about the trip and sent heartfelt blessings to the people of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, for many in recent years, has been a point of attraction for tourists of all kinds given its melting pot image for Chinese heritage and Western culture. From gastronomic delights and amazing retail experiences to fun attractions and activities, not to mention a cultural haven for travelers, Hong Kong continues to be a haven for tourism.

Here is a list of cultural places to visit or must-things to do should one find themselves on a trip to Hong Kong:

Modern art central

Many consider Hong Kong to be Asia's capital of modern art, and nothing confirms that than one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary visual culture M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

The fairly new M+ has art collections that encompass visual art, design, architecture, and moving images while offering a creative interactive experience.

Meanwhile in Kowloon's Tsim Sha Tsui, the much olderHong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA) features an equal variety of global artworks that provide a refreshing way of looking at

tradition and making art relevant to everyone.

For its 60th anniversary, the HKMoA held a showcase of well-known artists' lesser-knwn pieces across the museum's core collections.

Chinese culture

Back in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) hosts regular exhibitions of Chinese art and culture, among others.

The nine galleres of HKPM has almost a thousand priceless treasures from Beijing's Palace Museum, some of which have not been seen by the public eye.

A more recent revitalization project by Hong Kong is Tai Kwun, which means "big station" in Chinese as it used to be the police headquarters.

As of May 2018 Tai Kwun has three declared monuments — the former Central Police Station, Central Magistracy, and Victoria Prison — and often hosts free lunchtime concerts, evening openings, and several food outlets.

Opera and murals

Xiqu Centre is an award-winning venue showcasing world-class productions of Cantonese opera and other regional forms of Chinese opera or "xiqu."

The center's larger Grand Theatre features performances by some of the region's best troupes while the more intimate Tea House Theatre houses a narrated performance of Cantonese opera excerpts idea for new audiences.

Hong Kong boasts of some of the best murals in the world, and if visitors look closely they will be able to spot some hidden gems and wall art by both local and international artists.

Suggested areas to look at are Peng Chau, Wan Chai, and Sai Ying Pun; some mural refreshed from time to time, showing how the art work is both fleeting but lasting.

