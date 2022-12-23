Business travel made seamless: 3 must-haves of an ideal corporate travel partner

MANILA, Philippines — When planning business travel, the last thing you want is a travel agency that you have to micromanage the tiniest detail, all the big things and all the nitty-gritty travel requirements. You might as well plan the travel yourself.

We’ve listed down three things to look for when deciding which agency to partner with.

1. Full-service

Businesses should look for a travel partner that is flexible and can give them everything they need.

All agencies can offer airline reservations and ticketing, so find the one that also offers crucial services like visa assistance, hotel booking, land travel arrangements, group tour, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) arrangements and travel insurance.

It is also important to deal through reliable agency that is available to provide 365/24/7 assistance and offer dedicated customer service as you navigate different time zones.

2. Credibility

How do we actually know which one to trust? Trust an agency that is trusted by companies you believe in.

Most trustworthy travel agencies would have recognition from booking systems like Travelport and the airlines like KLM, American Airlines, Asiana Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Delta, Emirates, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, among others.

Make sure they have been cited as a top producer or given a top travel agency award. The more known businesses in their client list, the more credible an agency gets.

Photo Release American Airlines awarded Constellation Travels Inc. as the 2022 Top Producer last November.

3. Long-term partnership

Because corporate travel needs aren’t simply one-time deals, you want a partner you can trust in the long term.

Moving from agency to agency is stressful and tedious. You don't have the time or the bandwidth to go through the whole process each time and deal with getting accreditation from yet another agency. It is crucial to find an agency that can be with you for the long haul.

Constellation Travels Inc. (CTI) is proud to tick off every item on the list of three must-haves. CTI has received recognition from reputable third-party organizations such as Travelport and the biggest international airlines.

“We’ve been awarded as either top agent or top producer. This proves that we’ve had strong relationships with these organizations, they rely on us to provide them with businesses while our clients trust us to bring them seamless corporate travel that is cost-efficient and worry-free corporate travel,” CTI General Manager Marnic Adriano shares.

The travel agency has also partnered with ATG Global Travel to make every business travel client’s experience seamless. “We utilize ATG’s software in planning and managing our client’s business travel. With this, we are able to assist them in ensuring corporate travel policies are implemented across their travel program.”

Full range of services, credibility and long-term partnership are evident in the agency’s business principles.

“We understand that our business travelers are busy. We’re here to handle all aspects of business travel planning for them. By listening and staying connected to our customers, we understand their needs and build strong relationships with them. We are here to do everything that we can to ensure our customers have successful business trips all the time.” Adriano adds, “Our goal is to support our business traveler. When our customer wins. We all win.”

