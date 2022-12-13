Palawan's most-loved The Funny Lion opens second hotel in El Nido

The Funny Lion, Palawan’s leading hotel brand, is set to open its doors in El Nido on December 10. Eight years after the brand was first introduced in Coron, it has built a reputation as one of the best in the Philippines because of its unique personalized service.

PALAWAN, Philippines — One-Of Collection is excited to launch a new Palawan project under its much-loved brand, The Funny Lion.

El NIdo’s postcard-perfect landscapes continue to draw visitors locally and internationally. The island is renowned for its limestone cliffs, numerous scenic islands with pristine pockets of white-sand beaches, breathtaking lagoons, reefs, dive spots and distinct wildlife.

Offering a signature brand of fun and friendly service, the well-loved brand in Coron has been repeatedly recognized by Tripadvisor as the Travelers’ Choice and the rated number one hotel in Palawan, Guests can expect nothing less than the best from the newest property.

The Funny Lion El Nido may be reached via a 75-minute domestic flight to Lio Airport followed by a 20-minute drive to the property.

Nestled right in the heart of El Nido Town, this 4-star boutique hotel is within walking distance of several restaurants, bars, dive shops, boat tour operators and souvenir shops. Its central location makes the islands sights and local happenings easily accessible to guests.

The Funny Lion El Nido showcases 50 guestrooms that are made with wandering friends and couples in mind. Going around the island to explore its many sights can get tiring at times, so the property made sure that guests have a premium space to return to at the end of the day.

Studio Concilio and Mondo Construct Inc. were responsible for the property’s architecture and design, which feature the works of Arch. Rapunzel Caparas and Interior Designer Eric Paras.

Designed for the next generation of travelers, The Funny Lion seamlessly offers a perfect blend of modernity, nature’s vibe, accessibility and remarkable hospitality of Palawan's No 1 hotel brand.

Within the property are opportunities for one-of-a-kind experiences. Amenities include a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool, a spa and a gym.

There is Hunt Restaurant, which offers a breakfast buffet and all-day dining with Asian and Continental specialties, as well as a poolside bar; Pride Rock Bar, is a roofdeck bar that serves a selection of wine, cocktails and small-plate dishes best enjoyed with the spectacular view of the Bacuit Bay; and the Sea Tree Spa, offers massage treatments to help guests relax after a day of activities.

The Funny Lion can arrange island tours when guests are ready to go on an adventure. Guests can also enjoy picnics and leisure activities at white sand Papaya Beach resorts.

For room bookings, you may call the sales office at (02) 5318 3388 or email them at [email protected] You may also visit their website at www.thefunnylion.com.