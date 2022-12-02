How to overcome your fear of flying: Filipino pilot gives tips

MANILA, Philippines — Data has it that one is more likely to die in a car accident than a plane crash. But for some people, the fear of flying is still so real. Anxiety just creeps in for some first-time flyers before boarding the plane.

Filipino pilot Mann Ed Demalata shared tips on how to get over your fear of flying.

A pilot for more than a decade, Demalata started his pilot training in Masters Flying School in Pasay City and Alpha Aviation in Clark Pampanga in 2010 and finished flight school in just a year and a half in 2011.

In 2012, Mann was hired and became a co-pilot. Four years after, at the age of 28, he received a promotion and became one of the country's youngest captains.

Take that flight with more courage with these 10 tips from Demalata:

Avoid caffeine and salty food before flight

Caffeine and salty food can cause an increase in blood pressure. This can make you more anxious and nervous. Instead, go for calming drinks like chamomile tea to soothe your nerves.

Distract yourself with devices

Bring a laptop or tablet where you can play a film or series. Go for something light to keep you calm. You can also set up a music playlist with feel-good tunes to set you on a good mood.

Fly with friends or family

There’s nothing more comforting than being in the company of your loved ones. Transform all the waiting periods and long lines into quality bonding moments with people who matter.

Choose your seats

Opt for aisle seats to avoid the window view if you’re afraid of heights. Aisle seats will also give your more space to move around or easily reach for the lavatory when the need for it arises.

Talk to your pilots or cabin crew

Strike up a conversation with the flight crew. Hours of flying and years of in-flight experience make them credible to reassure you of and vouch for the safety of flights.

Try to get some sleep

Bring your eye mask. You can also ask your doctor for some medicine to help you doze off. It would be great to sleep off your worries and just wake up at your destination.

Ward off negative thoughts

Pay attention to your triggers. Catch yourself when you’re thinking about accidents or crashes. Find comfort in the fact that statistically, flying is safer than driving automobiles.

Pray and meditate

No matter what your form of faith is, it often helps to tap into your spiritual side for strength and comfort.

Embrace turbulence

Think of turbulence as driving on rough roads or strong waves on boat rides. It may seem uncomfortable but it is perfectly safe and normal.

Visualize your destination

Focus on your destination and not just the journey. Imagine how picturesque the location and relaxing your vacation will be. Imagine feeling the bliss of arrival.

RELATED: LIST: Must-visit Christmas 2022 destinations