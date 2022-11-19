â€˜Book trips as early as now,â€™ DOT chief says after 2023 long weekends announcement

‘Book trips as early as now,’ DOT chief says after 2023 long weekends announcement

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco advised Filipinos to book their trips early following the signing of Presidential Proclamation No. 90, which announced more long weekends for 2023.

The proclamation adjusted the list of holidays and special non-working days in 2023 that introduced more long weekends.

Frasco said she is thankful for the move as it allows more Filipinos to enjoy at least nine long weekends next year.

“This gives our kababayans more opportunity to rest, recharge, and spend longer quality time and trips with their families and loved ones," Frasco said.

In view of this, she encouraged the public to plan their trips ahead.

“We highly encourage our kababayans to seize this opportunity and book your trips as early as now. Travelling to our key spots as well as lesser-known destinations is one way we can foster our love of country and discover the richness of our country's culture,” the tourism chief said.

Aside from longer rest days, the DOT sees the proclamation as “an important stimulus to boost the country’s domestic travel figures," as this will "allow travelers to stay longer in destinations and thus bring direct economic benefits to the local communities."

The tourism secretary said the proclamation is likewise in line with the current administration’s “thrust to maximize domestic tourism in the country, cognizant of its significant contribution to the recovery of the local economy and the overall growth of the country’s tourism industry.”

"As someone who hails from Cebu, I have seen how domestic tourism was able to support the local economy and tourism-dependent communities amid the difficulties brought about by the pandemic. When maximized to its full potential, domestic tourism can open up even more tourism livelihood and employment opportunities," the former Liloan, Cebu mayor said.

"Even our MSMEs stand to benefit from the extended weekends because the longer our tourists stay in a particular destination, the higher the likelihood that they will engage in tourism activities and spend on local products. The long weekends will definitely help spur economicactivities, sustain tourism-related employment opportunities, and aid communities that are dependent on tourism," she added.

The DOT has been seeing steady rise in the domestic tourism figures after the country reopened tourism.

In 2021, the country recorded 37,278,282 domestic trips, according to the Philippine Tourism Satellite Accounts’ data. This is 38.16% higher than previous year which only recorded 26,982,233.

The PTSA data said the the highest estimated number of domestic trips in the country was recorded in 2019. A year before the country goes into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country registered 122,118,141 domestic trips.

Frasco has identified maximization of domestic tourism in one of her seven-point agenda which is also in line with the administration’s vision for the tourism industry to become a major economic pillar for the country.