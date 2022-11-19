Philippines to hold first Parks Congress

MANILA, Philippines — The first Philippine Parks Congress is happening this month.

With the theme “Growing healthier, more liveable cities through urban parks,” the country’s first ever Parks Congress seeks to gather private and public sector involved in developing urban parks and green spaces in the country to create a national framework for the development of Philippine urban parks.

The inaugural event, happening on November 23 to 25 in Rizal Park, Manila, will likewise serve as a venue to share resources and best practices in maintaining and developing public parks, tourism sites and open spaces across the Philippines through this collaborative, inter-agency effort.

It is also in celebration and recognition of the 60th Founding Anniversary of the National Parks Development Committee, 50th Founding Anniversary of Nayong Pilipino Foundation Inc., and 10th Founding Anniversary of Urban Land Institute Philippines.

NPF Executive Director Gertie Duran-Batocabe cited that the Philippine Parks Congress came at a perfect time with the “pandemic pushing us to be more appreciative of open spaces.” Aside from this, she said it also aims to attract tourists and enhance tourism experience in the country which is included in the seven-point agenda of Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of parks and open spaces and it's apt that we are holding the first Parks Congress at the largest park in Metro Manila - Rizal Park, Luneta," Cecille Lorenzana Romero, executive director of National Parks Development Committee said.

“The Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 highlights that cultural infrastructure and open spaces should be more inclusive to allow for dialogue and cultural exchange. Parks promote art, heritage, culture, and other related domain of the Philippine creative industry, and we have seen activities like these help Intramuros recover during the pandemic. The first Philippine Parks Congress will allow us to learn about best practices to make our parks and open spaces more inclusive, “ Edgardo Baysic, officer-in-charge of Intramuros Administration said.

During the Congress, participants may join the following activities:

November 23

Guided tour around major parks and open spaces in Manila – Paco Park, Rizal Park Luneta, Fort Santiago, ASEAN Garden, Baluarte de San Diego Gardens, Arroceros Forest Park, Mehan Garden, and Kartilya ng Katipunan.

November 24

Main Plenary Day - There will be a series of talks and lectures by key people from both the public and the private sector will take place at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium. Jelle Hendrik Therry of Ramboll, keynote speaker, will open with a lecture on urban parks design from a global perspective and Paulo Alcazaren of PGAA Creative Design will provide a lecture on the history of urban parks in the Philippines.

Other speakers are expected to shed light on their respective organizations, agencies, and companies by sharing their unique experiences, best practices, and technical services in maintaining and operating public parks and open spaces.

There will also be a discussion on the proposed National and Local Public Parks Authority (NALPA) bills currently being reviewed in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

Baguio parks study tour - Baguio City is slated to share its rehabilitation projects and programs that revived its popular tourist sites such as Botanical Gardens, Mines View Park, Burnham Park, and Dominican Hill, a new art and cultural hub. The study tour is in line with the City of Pines’ new campaign line: “Breathe Baguio.”

The Philippine Parks Congress is organized by the Department of Tourism, its attached agencies NPDC, NPF and IA, as well as Urban Land Institute Philippines in partnership with the City of Manila Baguio.

Physical attendance is limited to participants who have been given email invitations while the general public may participate via Zoom or Facebook Live.