Take a 'tre-moon-dous' trip to paradise for your next vacation!

This 11.11, soothe that struggle with the powerful Blood Moon energy and set your sights on some peace and quiet with Klook’s selection of staycation hotspots all over the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Ever wondered what lunar events really mean? Or why astrology enthusiasts plan events in their life around them? Well, this is your chance to satiate that curiosity!

This coming November 7 and 8, we’re going to have ourselves a Blood Moon, a total lunar eclipse that blocks light in the perfect way to color the moon in a beautiful, reddish hue.

Though the Blood Moon seems ominous in appearance and concept, it’s actually more profound than one might think. When the bright, shining moon gets eclipsed, we now have the opportunity to explore the part of our lives that we often overlook.

Henann Palm Beach Resort Photo Release

When life moves fast, we can easily miss so much. This forecasted Blood Moon is a wonderful opportunity to focus our attention on slowness, silence and seeking sanctuary.

What brings us peace? What can we do to step out of a very chaotic world for a moment so we can recalibrate and find our footing again? Sometimes sanctuary is right under our noses—a click away even!

JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Photo Release

Give in to that desire to slow time down in some of the best hotels and resorts in Manila, Boracay, Cebu, Tagaytay, Batangas, Baguio, Palawan and Bohol.

Stillness and comfort are all right there in Klook, waiting for you to decide if you’re ready to take a step back from the noise of a world that’s trying to make up for lost time. You deserve to treat yourself to the beach at La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel, Henann Palm Beach Resort and JPark Island Resort and Waterpark.

If you prefer a road trip on cruise control mode, Quest Hotel Tagaytay is a hop and a skip away south of Metro Manila. If you want something up north though, you can also escape for the weekend at Las Casas Filipinas de Azucar in Bagac.

La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel Photo Release

But for the staycation fans out there looking for a change of scene but still with their finger at the pulse of city life, Okada Manila is the perfect getaway from the grind.

Hotel bundle promos and tre-moon-dous discounts of up to 75% off await you from November 7 to 15.

The Blood Moon energy might make you feel a bit uneasy, but Klook is already set to help you escape that. Sometimes the best form of rest is to put your mindfulness to the test. Slow down, unwind, and reward yourself for powering through 2022.

Klook has got you covered for your next staycation so book yours here. A tre-moon-dous trip to paradise awaits!

