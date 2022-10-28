Singapore like never before: 6 new reasons to revisit the Lion City this coming holidays

The ever-vibrant Lion City is welcoming back foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated without the need for tests and quarantine. And what awaits everyone upon arrival? Even more exciting places to explore and happenings to catch!

MANILA, Philippines — Just like that, it’s already the last quarter of the year with Halloween and Christmas fast approaching—two of the much-awaited occasions in the country that give Filipinos the chance to be with loved ones.

Often extended holidays, both Halloween and Christmas have always been the perfect time to travel with the family or barakada.

With borders opening and restrictions easing further, it’s now also possible to return to favorite Southeast Asian destinations just like Singapore.

Here are six new reasons to visit Singapore on your next holiday adventure:

1. There’s thrill at every turn

If you want some fun and fright, nothing beats going to horror houses especially this Halloween! Now’s your last chance to catch Universal Studio Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights happening until November 5 only.

Considered as Southeast Asia’s biggest Halloween event, it now features three terrifying haunted houses and two sinister scare zones with more spine-chilling experiences.

So what are you waiting for, pack your bags

2. Avatar comes to life

The avatar-like giant trees of the Gardens by the Bay will always be in our bucket list when in Singapore. Starting October 28, take the tour of the gardens to a whole new level with Avatar: The Experience.

Set at the stunning Cloud Forest, this attraction introduces life-size animatronic banshee with realistic and detailed appearance and authentic roars. To fascinate visitors further, the banshee reacts real time to its environment!

To accompany the banshee, the attraction also features an artistic sculpt representation Ilu, from the upcoming film “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Be the first one to experience Avatar: The Experience by booking here.

3. Geeks and fans of all ages are welcome

Disclaimer: Photo taken in 2019 Singapore Comic Con

Singapore’s leading Comic Con is making a homecoming on December 10 and 11 at Sands Expo and Convention Center. Every geek, gamer, film and TV fan from all parts of the world are expected to come for a grand reunion. You too can join in the fun!

Apart from a multitude of comics, collectibles and cosplayers, you can also expect variety of content and exclusives from new and famili exhibitors, guest creators, gaming tournaments, a gallery, and so much more!

Exclusive at Klook, there are many tickets, some with limited edition toys, for you to choose from here.

4. Mental health matters

With everything that has happened throughout this global pandemic, Singapore does not forget to provide a safe space where visitors can learn more about the importance of mental health.

This is at ArtScience Museum’s interactive exhibition dubbed MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing. Running until February 2023, Colours of Wellbeing carries over 20 art projects and large-scale installations, and presents the different shades of mental health and the human connection.

Discover different perspectives and stories across the mental health spectrum through the interplay of art, science and technology.

ArtScience Museum is located at Marina Bay Sands. Experience this exhibition by checking this link.

5. You can try and be a Minion

If planning to tour with the young ones—and not so young ones—now’s the perfect time to catch this international touring exhibition that just landed in Singapore. It’s the Minion's Perspective Experience, running until January 2023 at Resorts World Sentosa.

Visitors can embark on this massive pop-up attraction: walking alongside life-size Minions, recreating iconic scenes of the blockbuster movie series, and even solving tests at Gru’s Lab, among many other activities.

Get to avail this Klook Exclusive activity via this link.

6. More quirky activities with Klook

Together with Klook, Filipinos can reimagine Singapore this coming holiday season with lots of deals, promo codes and guides for new experiences!

These can be new exhibits and shows at popular destinations like the Marina Bay, Universal Studios Singapore or Resorts World Sentosa. Or these can be new and quirky activities at emerging tourist spots:

The Fragment Room: Here, you can go and unleash your inner frustrations at the first rage room in Singapore. This rage therapy grab a bat and smash everyday items like keyboard, monitor, glasses and more. Book here.



Here, you can go and unleash your inner frustrations at the first rage room in Singapore. This rage therapy grab a bat and smash everyday items like keyboard, monitor, glasses and more. Book here. Mandai River Wonders: Explore Asia’s Asia’s first and only river themed wildlife park and get to see baby panda Lele and more river creatures like manatees! Book here.



Explore Asia’s Asia’s first and only river themed wildlife park and get to see baby panda Lele and more river creatures like manatees! Book here. Platform 1094: Located at Serangoon Road, this café is inspired by wizardry and crafts magical dishes and drinks! Get up to 15% off on your meals by booking here.



Located at Serangoon Road, this café is inspired by wizardry and crafts magical dishes and drinks! Get up to 15% off on your meals by booking here. The Secret Pizza Club: Try your hand on pizza and pasta making at The Secret Pizza Club and bring out the chef in you. Of course, you get to enjoy your creations after. Book here.

From best-selling to limited-edition experiences, reimagine Singapore with Klook!

