Klook Travel Fest is making a comeback: Here's what to expect

With a whopping amount of hot deals, giveaways, joy challenges, all-expense paid trip raffles and influencer appearances by Mimiyuuuh, Rei Germar and Migy Romulo, Jaz and Jax Reyes and many more, the next-century Klook is truly making the ultimate comeback.

The future of revenge travel is here!

MANILA, Philippines — The Klook Travel Fest is back and better than ever! With two years of lockdown and pandemic blues, this year's Klook Travel Fest is all about becoming your launchpad toward your dream travel plans.

With a whopping amount of hot deals, giveaways, joy challenges, all-expense paid trip raffles and influencer appearances by Mimiyuuuh, Rei Germar and Migy Romulo, Jaz and Jax Reyes and many more, the next-century Klook is truly making the ultimate comeback.

Revenge travel starts here and is happening from October 22 to 23 at the Glorietta Activity Center. This is one event you wouldn’t want to miss! Best part is that it’s absolutely free! Bring your favorite travel buddies with you and book your tickets here.

Itinerary planning and booking

You can expect to see immersive Destination Booths to easily book your revenge travel plans. Klook’s team of specialists and experts will be stationed in the Japan, Korea, Singapore and Thailand booths to help you plan and book your dream itinerary for your favorite destinations.

Whatever destination you’re headed to, you can count on Klook specialists to help you book the best activities and attractions for your dream holiday—all at a great price!

Note: You don’t need to go to the destination booth to book your deals and activities! These booths work as an assistance hub for those who have further questions on products, booking concerns and more. As long as you know how to book on Klook—just wait for the hot deal announcement and book right away on the app!

Save even more with promo codes

As always—the fastest fingers get the deals and at the Klook Travel Fest 2022, it’s no different!

If you want to get dibs on all the best deals during the event, waste no time and familiarize yourself with the How To Book on Klook guide. Especially for first-time users, this guide can help you be an expert in no time!

Hot deals

A Klook event is never complete without some Hot Deals to spice up our travel. Klook will be announcing unbelievable promo codes exclusive on the event dates.

These hot deals will be flashed on the Glorietta Activity Center LED Wall—so make sure to keep your eyes peeled! The schedule for Day 1 and Day 2 Hot Deals is seen below!

You can also check Klook Philippines’ Facebook Page for daily updates on the Klook Travel Fest; or subscribe to Klook's newsletter.

Win an all-expense paid trip to Singapore or Japan

On the eve of each Klook Travel Festival date, you can expect Klook to come through with giveaways and prizes to fuel your future trips!

Major giveaways are two all-expense paid trips to Singapore on Day 1 and Japan on Day 2! All guests who book on the app on the festival days will receive a physical raffle entry after every purchase. Winners will be drawn at the end of each festival day, so make sure you stay until the end of the program!

JR Pass Japan

Back with a travel vengeance is none other than our best-selling JR Pass! If you’re restarting your travel era with a trip to Japan, you’re going to want to add this to your plans.

No need to wait two weeks to get your JR Pass, Klook is offering same-day ticket printing for those who book their JR Whole Japan Rail Pass (Consecutive 7, 14, or 21 Days) tickets on event—with no minimum or maximum number of tickets! There will also be JR Pass representatives to assist in answering your questions, if any!

Note: All JR Passes must be booked before 7 p.m. for same-day printing service. This applies to both days of the festival.

Meet the speakers

For this year’s Klook Travel Fest, local talents and influencers who are all about the future of travel and have notable insights on how the landscape is like will be present. Check out who you can expect this October 22 and 23 below:

Mimiyuuuh: Fashion and social media megastar don’t begin to describe the sensation that is Mimiyuuuh. Taking the world by storm, catch your travel gurl on Day 1 as she talks about her latest trip to Singapore on the Klook Travel Fest stage!



Schedule: October 22, 5:30 p.m.



Fashion and social media megastar don’t begin to describe the sensation that is Mimiyuuuh. Taking the world by storm, catch your travel gurl on Day 1 as she talks about her latest trip to Singapore on the Klook Travel Fest stage! Schedule: October 22, 5:30 p.m. Rei Germar and Migy Romulo: Lifestyle icons who are stealing the scene are Rei Germar and Migy Romulo. Catch them on Day 1 as they talk about their travel experience to Thailand during the post-pandemic normal!



Schedule: October 22, 2 p.m.

Jax Reyes: This TikTok star is someone you’re going to want to see on Day 2! Jax Reyes is dropping his best travel hacks when traveling to Japan.



Schedule: October 23, 11:30 a.m



This TikTok star is someone you’re going to want to see on Day 2! Jax Reyes is dropping his best travel hacks when traveling to Japan. Schedule: October 23, 11:30 a.m Hangout Buddies: The people behind the internet giant “Homebuddies” are breaking the mold and coming out with their best insights during their recent Korea adventure. Catch Mayora, Jesh and the crew on Day 2 for their game-changing talk and get first dibs on their limited-time promo codes for bigger discounts!



Schedule: October 23, 3:30 p.m

Local merchants

To really complete your revenge travel plans in the future, Klook invited a couple of local merchants to come in and join in the comeback hype!

Uniqlo Philippines will be having an interactive booth for all 2 days of the festival. They will also have a special travel segment with special guests.



will be having an interactive booth for all 2 days of the festival. They will also have a special travel segment with special guests. Resorts World Cruise will be offering a special Hot Deal promo to give away free 100SGD credits with their cruise package.



will be offering a special Hot Deal promo to give away free 100SGD credits with their cruise package. Globe will also have an interactive booth for all Globe subscribers. They will also have a travel segment to give away special prizes only for Klook Travel Fest Attendees!



will also have an interactive booth for all Globe subscribers. They will also have a travel segment to give away special prizes only for Klook Travel Fest Attendees! GCash will be present with an interactive booth for all GCash subscribers.



will be present with an interactive booth for all GCash subscribers. J Park will be giving away exciting prizes during their exciting game segment.



will be giving away exciting prizes during their exciting game segment. Singapore Zoo and Night Safari will be giving away exciting prizes during their exciting game segment.



will be giving away exciting prizes during their exciting game segment. Shopback will be having exclusive deals on both Klook Travel Fest days to help you earn more cashback.

Pre-KTF preparations

Like any stellar trip, preparation is key! Before the event, make sure you’ve got all of these ticked and ready to go for smooth and seamless revenge travel planning!

Download the Klook App.

Have your free admission QR Code ready.

Familiarize yourself with How To Klook.

Double check our Fest Schedule on Facebook.*

Subscribe to our Klook Newsletter.

Don’t forget to bring the essentials: Water, pen, paper, government I.D or passport (if necessary).



Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.