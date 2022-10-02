^

Travel and Tourism

'Aquaverse' movie theme park opening in Thailand this October

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 2, 2022 | 1:15pm
'Aquaverse' movie theme park opening in Thailand this October
Columbia Pictures Aquaverse
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, a movie and water theme park, will be opening in the Bangsaray area of Thailand this October 11.

The theme park will feature films and brands under Sony Pictures Entertainment, particularly through its subsidiary Columbia Pictures.

Rides and attractions found at the Columbia Pictures Aquaverse take inspiration from "Ghostbusters," "Jumanji," "Bad Boys," "Zombieland," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," "The Emoji Movie," and more arriving in the future.

Characters from the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise feature in their respective zone in what is billed as "the largest water play structure in Southeast Asia," while the Ghostbusters Proton Stream is said to be the world’s first water dome attraction.

The Ghostbusters Zone also features the Slimer Speed Racer with "Ecto-1 tube-cars" and an upcoming Ghost Trap Adventure water coaster while the 335-meter-long Swallow Falls River highlights "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

Related: Studio Ghibli theme park to open in Japan in November

In the Jumanji Zone are the "high-speed rafts" on the Viper, the heartstopping Jungle Stampede, and the upcoming snake-shaped rafts of Jaguar Mountain.

The Zombieland Zone features mostly individual attractions such as Zombie Chase, the 18-meter vertical fall of The Beast, and 360-degree spin down a 12-meter free fall on Double Tap.

The Bad Boys Race Club, with customized go-karts, and an Emoji Movie Mini Golf zone will be the first non-water-based atrractions to open in the theme park, with others soon to follow.

Individuals eager to learn how to surf can head on to the a FlowRider Double Surf Machine of "Surf's Up," while people opting for luxury and leisure can hang around the Cabana Beach Club and Aquaverse Square.

The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse will also have a Mega Wave Pool which can host music events, movie screenings and live shows as it comes with giant LED screens and concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound.

"We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions and theme park attractions,” said Jeffrey Godsick, Sony Pictures' Executive Vice President Global Partnership and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment.

RELATED: Parokya ni Edgar, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco headline Enchanted Kingdom music festival

BAD BOYS

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS

COLUMBIA PICTURES

GHOSTBUSTERS

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA

JUMANJI

THAILAND

THEME PARK

ZOMBIELAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Lakbay Norte: History, nature's beauty abound in Bataan
4 hours ago

Lakbay Norte: History, nature's beauty abound in Bataan

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Located in Central Luzon, the province of Bataan is known for its place in Philippine history. Apart from its storied...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
From indoors to outdoors: It's time to rediscover Hong Kong with new wanders and experiences
Sponsored
2 days ago

From indoors to outdoors: It's time to rediscover Hong Kong with new wanders and experiences

By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
If you too are planning a trip to this truly impressive cosmopolitan that is Hong Kong, make the most of it by including some...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Klook leads APAC travel recovery as revenues surge 300% quarterly on its eighth anniversary
Sponsored
3 days ago

Klook leads APAC travel recovery as revenues surge 300% quarterly on its eighth anniversary

3 days ago
As part of the celebrations, Klook’s customers can look forward to a slew of joyful deals as well as new travel features...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Safe and stress-free European tour is only a click away. Here's how to experience premium travel with ease
Sponsored
8 days ago

Safe and stress-free European tour is only a click away. Here's how to experience premium travel with ease

By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
Europe travel expert brands Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Uniworld have stepped up to the plate in order to make things...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Japan to open to independent travelers beginning October 11
9 days ago

Japan to open to independent travelers beginning October 11

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday shared that Japan is set to open its borders for independent tourists and plans to...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in the eyes of a Filipino
Exclusive
11 days ago

In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in the eyes of a Filipino

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 days ago
To give a glimpse of what happened during the procession, Filipino legal counsel Nicolo Bernardo, who is in London to visit...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with