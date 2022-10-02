'Aquaverse' movie theme park opening in Thailand this October

MANILA, Philippines — The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse, a movie and water theme park, will be opening in the Bangsaray area of Thailand this October 11.

The theme park will feature films and brands under Sony Pictures Entertainment, particularly through its subsidiary Columbia Pictures.

Rides and attractions found at the Columbia Pictures Aquaverse take inspiration from "Ghostbusters," "Jumanji," "Bad Boys," "Zombieland," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," "The Emoji Movie," and more arriving in the future.

Characters from the "Hotel Transylvania" franchise feature in their respective zone in what is billed as "the largest water play structure in Southeast Asia," while the Ghostbusters Proton Stream is said to be the world’s first water dome attraction.

The Ghostbusters Zone also features the Slimer Speed Racer with "Ecto-1 tube-cars" and an upcoming Ghost Trap Adventure water coaster while the 335-meter-long Swallow Falls River highlights "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

In the Jumanji Zone are the "high-speed rafts" on the Viper, the heartstopping Jungle Stampede, and the upcoming snake-shaped rafts of Jaguar Mountain.

The Zombieland Zone features mostly individual attractions such as Zombie Chase, the 18-meter vertical fall of The Beast, and 360-degree spin down a 12-meter free fall on Double Tap.

The Bad Boys Race Club, with customized go-karts, and an Emoji Movie Mini Golf zone will be the first non-water-based atrractions to open in the theme park, with others soon to follow.

Individuals eager to learn how to surf can head on to the a FlowRider Double Surf Machine of "Surf's Up," while people opting for luxury and leisure can hang around the Cabana Beach Club and Aquaverse Square.

The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse will also have a Mega Wave Pool which can host music events, movie screenings and live shows as it comes with giant LED screens and concert-grade Dolby DTS surround sound.

"We are creating opportunities for all audiences around the world to immerse themselves deeper into our stories through water parks, touring exhibitions and theme park attractions,” said Jeffrey Godsick, Sony Pictures' Executive Vice President Global Partnership and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment.

