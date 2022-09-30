From indoors to outdoors: It's time to rediscover Hong Kong with new wanders and experiences

Whether day or night, the beloved Victoria Peak, fondly nicknamed to simply The Peak, provides breathtaking vantages to the harbor’s colossal skyscrapers, Kowloon peninsula and craggy mountain peaks.

MANILA, Philippines — As the popular expression goes, “If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all.” Well, whoever coined the phrase clearly hasn’t been to one of the best places in the entire world: Hong Kong.

Been there done that? Hardly. This city is a lot of things, but never stagnant. An ever-changing tourist destination, Hong Kong remains a mecca of the best experiences old and new, whether visiting for the first time or returning as a seasoned traveler.

A first-rate international shipping sector and at the same time having one of the best airports the world over, Hong Kong is never stranger to the influx of people flowing in and out—as many as 56 million visitor arrivals in 2019 alone, all of them eager to shop, travel, wine and dine.

So if you too are planning a trip to this truly impressive cosmopolitan, make the most of it by including some of these tourist marvels from four different experience categories in your bucket list:

1. Discover arts and culture

Launched in July 2022, Hong Kong Palace Museum is the latest in Hong Kong’s burgeoning arts and culture scene. This museum alone is home to at least 900 priceless pieces originating locally and internationally and are all in glorious display before the public.

Ready for some world-class performances on stage? Xiqu Centre is ready to fill you with inspiration and awe. Established to preserve, promote and develop the heritage art Chinese traditional theatre and Chinese opera, Xiqu Centre brings together artists and theatre lovers old and newcomers alike.

Other arts and culture attractions include M+, Tai Kwun, Mural Villages, Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMoA) and West Kowloon Promenade.

2. Explore and play

Launched in November 2020, the Castle of Magical Dreams at Hong Kong Disneyland takes inspiration from 13 of Disney’s most beloved princesses and queens, resulting in an architectural wonder reflecting each heroine’s noble pursuits. Every color, icon and pattern observed in the many towers, turrets and spires, mirrors each of the protagonist’s respective tales.

Opened to the public in September of 2021, this latest addition to the Ocean Park is the only year-round, all-weather water park in all of Asia. This ultra-wondrous park of waterworks, all 400,000-foot square foot of it, rests between rolling hills with the most breathtaking view of the South China Sea, housing all manner of adventures in its 27 total attractions.

Other hubs to explore and play include LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, The Peak, Madame Tussauds, Love Rocks @ Sky Terrace 428 and Monopoly Dreams.

3. Into the great outdoors

Located in eastern Hong Kong, this UNESCO Global Geopark doubly traverses two geological regions: Sai Kung Volcanic Rock Region and the Northeast New Territories Sedimentary Rock Region. Sai Kung is famous for its rare hexagonal rock columns borne out of a supervolcano eruption 140 million years ago. It’s a wonder to witness up close.

Another Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, Ap Chau Island and its larger neighbor Kat O Islands, offer many sights, including golden ochre rock formations that are a delight to photograph, making it a bigger spectacle among the Instagram folk.

There’s also a view of the distant vistas of Yantian, Shenzhen and other northern regions. Finally, there’s the magnificent Kat O Tin Hau temple, built in reverence to Tin Hau, the “Goddess of the Sea” and protector of sailors and fisherfolk.

Other breathtaking outdoor destinations include Tuen Mun to Sha Tin / Ma On Shan route, Cycling on Cheung Chau, Water and Outdoor Activities, Yim Tin Tsai, Peng Chau, Sha Tau Kok, Lai Chi Wo, Lau Shui Heung Reservoir hike, Tai Tam Reservoir hike (Quarry Bay to Repulse Bay) and Wilson Trail Section 9 Hike (Hok Tau Reservoir to Pat Sin Leng).

4. Shopping and dining

What’s a trip to Hong Kong without satisfying your appetite in Harbour City, a melting pot of local and international cuisines, which to date is comprised of 20 restaurants and counting, including the award-winning specialty coffee roaster, Cupping Room.

K11 MUSEA is a hybrid attraction of sorts, combining culture and retail smack dab in the middle of Victoria Dockside. Featuring 240 retailers, destination restaurants and art installations, K11 MUSEA sure is more than what you can ask for in any modern lifestyle mall today.

More places to shop, dine and book your stay are Wing, JAJA, KIN Food Hall, South Herbal Lab, PENICILLIN, 618 Shanghai Street, Central Market, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hotel 1936, WM Hotel Sai Kung and AKI Hong Kong – Mgallery.

New adventures at every turn

Much like a Rubik’s cube, Hong Kong is a sight to behold with every facet, offering experiences you won’t get anywhere else.

So if you’re raring for a change of scenery, including fresh hubs for arts and culture, greenery, attractions, shopping and dining, you name it!—Hong Kong has everything you need covered to the T.

To learn more, visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/seasia/what-s-new/highlights/newadventures.html and book your trip today!