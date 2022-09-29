Klook leads APAC travel recovery as revenues surge 300% quarterly on its eighth anniversary

Klook outlines a strong growth trajectory as it sees accelerated cross-border travel momentum and the relaxation of APAC border restrictions

Klook celebrates feat with a slew of joyful travel deals and prizes for consumers

MANILA, Philippines — Klook, a leading travel and experiences platform, announced today that it is seeing accelerated cross-border travel growth in Asia Pacific with one of its strongest quarters (over 300% quarter-on-quarter growth) as it celebrates its eighth anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, Klook’s customers can look forward to a slew of joyful deals as well as new travel features on the platform. With the recent relaxation of border measures across top APAC destinations, Klook aims to ride this trend and help consumers rediscover their joy for travel and to discover the best of what a destination has to offer.

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, travel interest remains high with Klook seeing more than 140% year-over-year increase in searches on the platform. Not only has the company quadrupled its bookable services, destinations such as Singapore, Korea, Australia and Malaysia are also seeing strong recovery, with Klook exceeding its pre-covid cross-border revenue by 40% for its best-performing markets.

Klook has seen an incredible surge in interest since Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan reopened their doors to tourists, indicating high demand and excitement from travelers.

Since Japan’s reopening announcement, the company has seen 10 times increase in searches for Japan, with Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore travelers driving this demand.

“As Asia's leading travel and experiences platform, we are constantly pushing boundaries and striving to be the catalyst for tourism recovery in the region. Aside from exceeding pre-pandemic revenue in many of our markets, our strong 2Q demonstrates the strength of the brand and the industry in which we operate,” Ethan Lin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Klook, said.

“In fact, as we celebrate our eighth anniversary, I'm proud to say that we've emerged much stronger and more resilient over the last two years, and the best is yet to come," Lin added.

Klook has also been collaborating with tourism boards on multi-faceted partnerships to rebuild travel confidence and accelerate tourism recovery.

These collaborations include creating engaging content to rekindle wanderlust, co-curating and co-developing new and unique experiences to cater to changing consumer behaviors and creative regional marketing campaigns to encourage and capture consumers' desires to travel again.

Among the most recent partnerships formed by the company are those with the Singapore Tourism Board, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Korea Tourism Organization and Tourism Australia.

Inspiring the next generation of travelers

“After more than two years of the pandemic, many travelers are excited to travel again. That is why we are doubling down on bringing the best experiences and marquee events to the platform such as Avatar: The Experience in Singapore to inspire and ignite wanderlust. The future of travel looks promising as we seize this opportunity to empower the next generation of travelers and bookable experiences," Eric Gnock Fah, co-founder and chief operating officer at Klook, remarked.

As travel recovers, experiences may soon become the currency of the future with travelers looking for authentic and quality experiences to share. In order to cater to evolving consumer habits and make the process of discovering and booking experiences more seamless, Klook will introduce several platform upgrades.

One notable feature is the re-engineering of the destination discovery feed powered by user-generated content (UGC) from Klook’s repository of over 7 million verified user reviews.

With so much to explore in new and old destinations, both locally and overseas, customers can expect to see local recommendations from others on the best of what a destination has to offer.

Klook will also introduce a new Trips feature, which allows users to automatically generate personalized trip itineraries that they can share easily with friends and family.

Joyful deals for travelers

Klook is partnering with its merchants to bring attractive prizes and the best travel deals for consumers.

From September 30 to October 14, consumers can participate in activities such as the Klook Joy Roulette, 8 p.m. Flash Deals, Daily Destination Deals and more.

The Klook Travel Fest is also back in full force! Happening on October 22 and 23 at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Travelers can expect an extended week of deals and offline events featuring fun games, special deals, entertainment, destination booths and a chance to win an all-expense trip to inspire and help Filipinos re-discover the joy of travel.

For more information on Klook’s anniversary travel deals, visit https://www.klook.com/en-PH/tetris/promo-bazaar/phcelebr8withklook.