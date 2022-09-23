Safe and stress-free European tour is only a click away. Here's how to experience premium travel with ease

MANILA, Philippines — If you and the rest of the fam have been avid travelers before or at any point during this pandemic, it’s not hard to notice the changes adopted to minimize the risks of getting sick. These measures allowed international borders to open and let the “revenge travel” phenomenon quickly pick up pace.

While we can once again seek out adventures throughout the world, it is no excuse to relax caution. It is still pretty much possible not only to fall ill but also to put yourself and your loved ones in harm’s way if you’re not careful. General safety is equally as important as not getting sick.

Travel, whether by your lonesome or with the whole family, while ultra-exciting, is often simultaneously stressful. Not to mention nerve-wracking because of all the planning and booking processes involved.

This is why Europe travel expert brands Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Uniworld have stepped up to the plate to make things easy-breezy. They also continue to expand, now with hundreds of premium guided tour itineraries and cruises to choose from—with guaranteed departures to boot!

All of these brands are under The Travel Corporation (TTC), which has been in business for over 100 years. As a well-established travel company, you are assured that all of its brands adhere to travel safety while giving you the best and most premium ways to enjoy your destinations of choice.

That said, here are some of the things these brands have got covered to make your experience a cinch.

As a World Travel and Tourism Safe Travels Stamp awardee, Trafalgar, alongside Insight Vacations, provide global round-the-clock support for any of your concerns.

What’s more, they make sure that all their guests, from booking to touring, can enjoy the promise of peace of mind as well as flexibility. No wonder they’re the esteemed world leader in European guided holidays.

Beyond that, you also get the following support:

Expertly-trained Travel Director who will share their local knowledge and provide a personalized, one-of-a-kind insider’s view of each destination. They also look out for guests' well-being throughout the trip



Hygiene equipment, sanitation and air filtration. Coaches are equipped with air filters that are regularly maintained daily and replaced regularly, providing vertical and safe airflow to prevent the spread of impurities. High-touch surfaces, including your luggage handles, are also disinfected multiple times daily.



. Coaches are equipped with air filters that are regularly maintained daily and replaced regularly, providing vertical and safe airflow to prevent the spread of impurities. High-touch surfaces, including your luggage handles, are also disinfected multiple times daily. Incident response protocol for unexpected incidents during your trip, covering distancing, medic support and testing



for unexpected incidents during your trip, covering distancing, medic support and testing Diligent driver . Travel worry-free from the moment you arrive. All there is to do is sit back and relax.



. Travel worry-free from the moment you arrive. All there is to do is sit back and relax. No queues. This means not having to deal with long tourist lines at popular museums and attractions.

Uniworld, on the other hand, is the world’s leading and most awarded premium luxury river cruise line that lets you book and cruise confidently, with health and safety protections in place. Not only that, booking a cruise with Uniworld means getting a room with a view every single time, so you can relax while enjoying the ever-changing scenery from the moment you set sail.

With Uniworld, you’re also assured the following:

Perfectly sized cruise . At just 120-guest capacity, each Uniworld cruise ship is smaller and more intimate, but with enough room to relax and distance. This size also makes it easier to clean thoroughly and often.



. At just 120-guest capacity, each Uniworld cruise ship is smaller and more intimate, but with enough room to relax and distance. This size also makes it easier to clean thoroughly and often. Well-trained team . From hotel and cruise managers to the ship’s crew, everyone has been expertly trained to carry out hygiene procedures to ensure high standards of care.



. From hotel and cruise managers to the ship’s crew, everyone has been expertly trained to carry out hygiene procedures to ensure high standards of care. Up-to-date global protocols . This means Uniworld is kept abreast of all global protocols, government advisories and travel alerts daily.



. This means Uniworld is kept abreast of all global protocols, government advisories and travel alerts daily. Trusted onshore partners . The brand only works with choice local partners, buses, drivers, restaurants and venues to its strictest standards.



Hygiene equipment, sanitation, and air filtration. Coaches are equipped with air filters that are regularly maintained daily and replaced regularly, providing vertical and safe airflow to prevent the spread of impurities. High-touch surfaces, including your luggage handles, are also disinfected multiple times daily.



. Coaches are equipped with air filters that are regularly maintained daily and replaced regularly, providing vertical and safe airflow to prevent the spread of impurities. High-touch surfaces, including your luggage handles, are also disinfected multiple times daily. No queues. This means not having to deal with wait times for embarking and disembarking. During Uniworld tours, skip past tourist lines and get to your destinations faster and straight away.

Hassle-free, worry-free travel

With the way the world is today, it’s important to give travel safety of utmost importance to give you peace of mind. In these regards, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Uniworld are definitely worth their salt in giving you these guarantees.

From planning to booking, these brands are dedicated to delivering you the best service and support every step of the way.

Additionally, you get to enjoy the thoughtfully curated local experiences planned for you. Check out the best deals on the following destinations.

With amazing perks and benefits, stop lagging behind on your travel goals by visiting the Trafalgar, Insight Vacations and Uniworld websites and book a trip today!