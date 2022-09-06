^

Travel and Tourism

Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality

Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 11:30am
Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality
He rayadillo represents the three pillars of customer service: recognition, custody and wellness.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Rayadillo is the official doorman’s uniform of the Herald Suites Hotels. He wears a modified version of the rayadillo with a traditional gourd headgear called katukong or salakot.

The doorman in the Rayadillo uniform personifies the Herald brand and communicates its values. He lives in everyday interactions with all the guests and employees. Being easily recognizable, he has been chosen to be the Herald Suites brand character, a living person knowledgeable and engaging whom people can easily remember and talk to.

He also represents the three pillars of customer service: recognition, custody and wellness.

Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality
The Rayadillo Man is a public figure meant to be noticed at all times and as such is visible in all events of the hotel aside from manning the entrances.
Photo Release

The Rayadillo Man is a public figure meant to be noticed at all times and as such is visible in all events of the hotel aside from manning the entrances.

Internally, he gives his co-workers a reference point for how the brand should come across, making it easier to represent it accurately. Externally, he gives guests a figure to latch onto, giving a clearer impression of the brand Herald.

The more he is seen the more he can build connections and earn trust.

HERALD SUITES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business
Sponsored
22 hours ago

Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business

22 hours ago
As the most-awaited ‘Ber’ season is fast approaching, Go Hotels reopens its doors to safe hotel stays and encourages...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
StudyPH and EduTourism: Using education to drive tourism
13 days ago

StudyPH and EduTourism: Using education to drive tourism

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 13 days ago
Did you know that 40% of our travel taxes are earmarked for the Higher Education Development Fund? 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lechon festival, world-renowned triathlon race energize Cebu after 'Odette'
August 20, 2022 - 10:46am

Lechon festival, world-renowned triathlon race energize Cebu after 'Odette'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 20, 2022 - 10:46am
Cebuanos and tourists indulged in decadent servings of flavorful slow-roasted pork at the Lechon Festival while also experiencing...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lakbay Norte: History, art, sand play in Zambales
August 17, 2022 - 11:29am

Lakbay Norte: History, art, sand play in Zambales

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | August 17, 2022 - 11:29am
Did you know that there is a bed and breakfast that dabbles as an art and music haven that still nurtures over 800 trees planted...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sunlight Air revolutionizes travel as it celebrates 3rd anniversary
Sponsored
August 15, 2022 - 1:30pm

Sunlight Air revolutionizes travel as it celebrates 3rd anniversary

August 15, 2022 - 1:30pm
In celebration of its 3rd anniversary, Sunlight Air made this extraordinary by flying passengers to their getaway destinations...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Shopcation': Greenhills hotel proud of staycation, Filipino food with twists
August 12, 2022 - 1:41pm

'Shopcation': Greenhills hotel proud of staycation, Filipino food with twists

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | August 12, 2022 - 1:41pm
People are having staycations in hotels with different wants and needs. Located in Anapolis Street which is close to Ortigas...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with