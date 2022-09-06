Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality

MANILA, Philippines — The Rayadillo is the official doorman’s uniform of the Herald Suites Hotels. He wears a modified version of the rayadillo with a traditional gourd headgear called katukong or salakot.

The doorman in the Rayadillo uniform personifies the Herald brand and communicates its values. He lives in everyday interactions with all the guests and employees. Being easily recognizable, he has been chosen to be the Herald Suites brand character, a living person knowledgeable and engaging whom people can easily remember and talk to.

He also represents the three pillars of customer service: recognition, custody and wellness.

The Rayadillo Man is a public figure meant to be noticed at all times and as such is visible in all events of the hotel aside from manning the entrances.

Internally, he gives his co-workers a reference point for how the brand should come across, making it easier to represent it accurately. Externally, he gives guests a figure to latch onto, giving a clearer impression of the brand Herald.

The more he is seen the more he can build connections and earn trust.