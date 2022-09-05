^

Travel and Tourism

Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business

Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 2:17pm
Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business
As the properties go back to their normal hotel operation, guests can book their stays by availing the “Rain, Rain, GOH and Stay” offering, valid for reservations until August 31.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As the most-awaited ‘Ber’ season is fast approaching, Go Hotels reopens its doors to safe hotel stays and encourages travelers and guests to safely #GoExploreMore with exciting deals and offerings.

Situated in the bustling cities of Manila, Quezon City and Paranaque, Go Hotels Ermita, Go Hotels Timog, Go Hotels North EDSA and Go Hotels Airport Road welcomes leisure and business travelers looking for worry-free, convenient and ultimately safe memory-making urban getaways.

As the properties go back to their normal hotel operation, guests can book their stays by availing the “Rain, Rain, GOH and Stay” offering for as low as P1,388 at Go Hotels Timog and North EDSA, P1,688 at Go Hotels Ermita, and P1,888 at Go Hotels Airport Road. This offer is valid for reservations until August 31.

With rates starting at P1,188 for a minimum of two nights, guests can delight in Go Hotels North EDSA’s well-appointed rooms, completed by its chiropractic Windsor bed, hot and cold rain showers, cable television and free Wi-Fi access while making the most of its strategic proximity to commercial establishments, business offices and even social areas.

Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business
Being a Department of Tourism (DOT) and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) accredited Multiple-Use hotel in Manila, Go Hotels provide guests with comfortable and safe environment at the most competitive
Photo Release

“We are more than thrilled to be back as a regular hotel and welcome again our dear guests, just the way we were before the pandemic. With the safety of our guests and team members being our top priority, we want to regain their trust and be part of their travel memories as they explore more of the cities we are in,” Go Hotels Acting General Manager Maria Clarissa Delos Ama said.

Being a Department of Tourism (DOT) and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) accredited Multiple-Use hotel in Manila, Go Hotels provide guests with a comfortable and safe environment at the most competitive prices. Soon, Go Hotels Ermita will also welcome back its leisure and business travelers.

As part of Go Hotels’ health and safety commitment to the community and its team members, guests can be assured of comfortable hotel stays in a safe and healthy environment with the implementation of "Circle of Clean," a set of stringent protocols required by leading health experts and local government authorities, while maintaining exceptional service from arrival to departure.

Owned by Roxaco Asia Hospitality Corporation are four Go Hotels within Metro Manila including properties in Manila Airport Road, Paranaque City, North EDSA, Quezon City, Ermita, Manila, and Timog Avenue, Quezon City. Roxaco Asia Hospitality-Go Hotels is managed by the Anya Hospitality Group.

Go Hotels reopens doors to leisure and business
Situated in the bustling cities of Manila, Quezon City and Paranaque, Go Hotels Ermita, Go Hotels Timog, Go Hotels North EDSA and Go Hotels Airport Road welcomes leisure and business travelers looking for worry-free, convenient and ultimately safe memory-making urban getaways.
Photo Release

 

For inquiries and reservations, visit www.gohotelsmanila.ph and www.gohotels.ph. You may also call +63 917 862 0847 or +63 917 828 5939 or email them at [email protected] or [email protected].

For hotel updates and promotions, follow Go Hotels on Facebook and Instagram.

GO HOTELS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
StudyPH and EduTourism: Using education to drive tourism
12 days ago

StudyPH and EduTourism: Using education to drive tourism

By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 12 days ago
Did you know that 40% of our travel taxes are earmarked for the Higher Education Development Fund? 
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality
Sponsored
13 days ago

Herald Suites Rayadillo Man: Building a unique, recognizable brand personality

13 days ago
The doorman in the rayadillo uniform personifies the Herald brand and communicates its values. He lives in everyday interactions...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lechon festival, world-renowned triathlon race energize Cebu after 'Odette'
August 20, 2022 - 10:46am

Lechon festival, world-renowned triathlon race energize Cebu after 'Odette'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 20, 2022 - 10:46am
Cebuanos and tourists indulged in decadent servings of flavorful slow-roasted pork at the Lechon Festival while also experiencing...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lakbay Norte: History, art, sand play in Zambales
August 17, 2022 - 11:29am

Lakbay Norte: History, art, sand play in Zambales

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | August 17, 2022 - 11:29am
Did you know that there is a bed and breakfast that dabbles as an art and music haven that still nurtures over 800 trees planted...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Sunlight Air revolutionizes travel as it celebrates 3rd anniversary
Sponsored
August 15, 2022 - 1:30pm

Sunlight Air revolutionizes travel as it celebrates 3rd anniversary

August 15, 2022 - 1:30pm
In celebration of its 3rd anniversary, Sunlight Air made this extraordinary by flying passengers to their getaway destinations...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
'Shopcation': Greenhills hotel proud of staycation, Filipino food with twists
August 12, 2022 - 1:41pm

'Shopcation': Greenhills hotel proud of staycation, Filipino food with twists

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | August 12, 2022 - 1:41pm
People are having staycations in hotels with different wants and needs. Located in Anapolis Street which is close to Ortigas...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with