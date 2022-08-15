^

Sunlight Air revolutionizes travel as it celebrates 3rd anniversary

August 15, 2022
In celebration of its third anniversary, Sunlight Air made this extraordinary by flying passengers to their getaway destinations with revolutionary discounts, promotions, giveaways, food treats and more.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — When Sunlight Air first began operations in late 2019, it did so with the intention of bringing passengers a revolutionary way of traveling to their favorite destinations. Now, despite being one of the newest airlines in the Philippines, Sunlight Air is not only thriving in the aviation industry but it is also continuously growing.

In celebration of its third anniversary in July, Sunlight Air made this extraordinary by flying passengers to their getaway destinations with revolutionary discounts, promotions, giveaways, food treats and more.

Fun promotions included a month-long seat sale where travelers can avail of a ticket to any of Sunlight Air’s destinations for only P2,888 one-way base fare. Additionally, the airline also offered a 20% off deal to anyone who availed of the crowd favorite, Fly-Stay-Dine package to Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort (SETIR) last month.

Other promos during Sunlight Air’s birth month included a 6% discount on their Fly-Stay-Dive package to SETIR, a 20% discount on any travel bubble package to Busuanga and P3000 off of Camiguin and San Vicente travel bubble packages.

Aside from Sunlight Air’s July discounts, it also unveiled new partnerships as it thrives in collaborations. This time around, Sunlight Air partnered with Foodpanda, which will provide an P80-off voucher for anyone who avails of the airline’s up to 20% off discount on any SETIR travel bubble package.

It also partnered with Manila Creamery, which gave away free ice cream for passengers to enjoy before their flights last July 22, 23 and 25. Apart from the free ice cream, Sunlight Air passengers on those days also received various freebies and may claim their FRNK beverage.

Sunlight Air also disclosed its plans to commence daily flights from Manila to Coron beginning September 6.

It also hosted the Travel Partner’s Night event for its travel agency partners on July 21 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Makati. A total of 35 partner travel agents attended the event.

Sunlight Air is a boutique charter airline based in Manila. With its flights and Travel Bubble packages, the airline flies avid travelers to island destinations within the Philippines such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, Manila and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.

