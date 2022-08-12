'Shopcation': Greenhills hotel proud of staycation, Filipino food with twists

MANILA, Philippines — With many people now on "revenge travel," many hotels and resorts have sprung up to cater to travelers' different wants and needs.

Among them is Summit Hotel Greenhills, which, from its name, hints at its unique location in Anapolis Street, near one of the country's premiere shopping hubs, Greenhills Shopping Center. As such, the hotel prides itself as a destination for those looking for a quiet vacation coupled with a grand shopping spree.

In an interview with Philstar.com, hotel General Manager Reynante Sagun said the hotel is the perfect place for “shopcation.”

“Since the location of Summit Hotel Greenhills is actually close to the shopping centers, I should actually coined it ‘shopcation’ because you get to shop and also have a vacation as well. So, it's very close to the malls - you can actually get to enjoy both worlds,” Sagun said.

Opened just three years ago, Summit Hotel Greenhills has 100 rooms, eight suites and a restaurant, Café Summit, that can accommodate up to 100 people.

“You should try one of our bestsellers here, which is the Kare-Kare,” Sagun said.

“We also have the Summit Lady by The Day and Summit Lady by the Night. But the difference is the other one has alcohol. That’s a must try,” he said of their signature cocktails.

The dishes in the café are curated by the hotel's chefs to be a mixture of local cuisine with modern twists.

Their interiors, meanwhile, are inspired by contemporary design.

“Our interiors are actually designed by Asha Architects. It's actually inspired by contemporary design with a modern touch so that’s the inspiration of our interiors,” Sagun said.

“The swimming pool is located at the 10th floor of the hotel. It's actually four feet. It's very manageable, and it's 80 square meters and it has a very good view of the Ortigas skyline,” he added.

For small gatherings, their newly-opened function room is a must-try.

“We just actually open the function room which is the table that can floor that can actually accommodate 30 people for meetings, conferences, small events. So that's a very, very good option especially if you want a quiet neighborhood,” he said. — Video by Deejae Dumlao

