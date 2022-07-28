^

Travel and Tourism

World Travel Expo Manila to offer 'lowest-priced' deals amid higher fuel surcharge

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 1:36pm
MANILA, Philippines — World Travel Expo Manila is making a comeback this year after it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad Asia Events and Okada Manila sealed a partnership for the 6th edition of the travel expo to be held in the hotel's Crystal Corridor on October 21 to 23. 

In an interview with Philstar.com, Ad Asia Events Managing Director Miles Caballero promised that travelers will have a blast in the expo as it offers lots of low-priced packages and deals, which would be a great help given that many airline companies are imposing higher fuel surcharge following the current high prices of fuel and inflation.

“Yes. This is the comeback since the pandemic. Watch out for lowest travel packages, mayroon din tayong photo and video contests sa social media. 'Yung pinaka the best na travel photo and video may cash prize at travel trips,” Caballero said.  

She said that there over 250 travel booths of inbound and outbound travel packages. 

“Expect lowest packages and deals during the expo up to 70 percent. Minsan nga 80 percent, halos pamigay na,” she said. 

World Travel Expo Manila is an annual event for both local and international tourism industry in the country, bringing together various tourism organizations and hospitality industry players to become the one-stop shop of travel enthusiasts for all their needs. 

On its comeback as a physical event, it has become bigger, starting with its new home in Okada Manila. 

