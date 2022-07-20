Basic Korean phrases for your next trip to the land of oppa

MANILA, Philippines — Now that South Korea has opened its doors again to Filipino tourists, it's time to brush up on your basic Korean for your next trip to the land of oppas and K-dramas.

1. Annyeonghaseyo (Hello)

"Hello" is universally accepted as a nice way of greeting people. Surely, this is easily recognizable among K-drama fans as this is most likely often heard spoken in any hit drama.

2. Kamsahamnida (Thank you)

After learning to say "Hello," it is also important to show your gratitude and appreciation. Like "Annyeonghaseyo," this phrase is often heard in many K-dramas so this is not hard to miss.

3. Juseyo (Please)

It is important to be polite and one of the ways to show this is by saying "Please." Whether asking for seconds in a restaurant or any other favor, it is always a plus point to be courteous and polite.

4. Jeogiyo / Shillehhapnida (Excuse me)

Like any other languages, there are different ways to say "Excuse me." It all depends on the context. "Jeogiyo" can be used to call the attention of a waitstaff in a restaurant to place your order. You can say "Shillehhapnida" when you're trying to get past a person in front of you while walking or going out of the subway in a polite way.

YouTuber Professor Oh explains more how to use these phrases in her channel.

5. Mianheyo / Jesonghamnida (I'm sorry)

If you know how to say "Please" and "Excuse Me," then you must also know how to say sorry. If you're a K-drama fan, you have most likely heard the leads saying "mianheyo" to each other at some point in their relationship. The phrase is the informal version and can be said to close friends and family. "Jesonghamnida" is the formal term that you can say to strangers or to older people.

6. Mannaseo bangapseumnida (It's nice to meet you)

Since you are basically meeting someone for the first time, it is best to talk to them in a formal way. "Mannaseo bangapseumnida" will be a nice gesture after being introduced to a new acquaintance or friend on your stay in South Korea.

7. Igeo eolmaeyo and Jogeum ggaggajuseyo (How much is this and Can I have a discount)

Of course you have to go shopping for stuff, especially for souvenir items, food pasalubongs and your stash of K-beauty finds. You have to know how to talk your way around the many shopping districts like Dongdaemun and Myeongdong. You can say "Igeo eolmaeyo" to ask for an item's price. If you want a discount, you can politely ask for it by saying "Jogeum ggaggajuseyo."

Korean Unnie on her YouTube channel shared 10 different phrases you can use when you're on a shopping spree in Korea. Find out more of these useful phrases here.

8. (Name of place) uhdi issuhyo? (Where is ...)

YouTuber Professor Oh made a video about how to ask for directions in Korea. "Uhdi issuhyo?" (Where is ...) can be said when asking for the location of a particular place you want to go. It can also be used to ask where the toilet is or where a thing is placed. To find out more about how to find directions and how to use this phrase, check her video.

RELATED: South Korea to resume tourist visa issuance on June 1