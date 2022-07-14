Philippines among CondÃ© Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries

^

Travel and Tourism

Philippines among Condé Nast Traveler's 40 Most Beautiful Countries

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 5:08pm
MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included the Philippines in its list of 40 Most Beautiful Countries in the World.

Condé Nast used the data from the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report, particularly its section on natural resources, and polled among the magazine's editors for personal picks to come up with a Top 40.

In considering natural resources, the WEF takes note of a country's total animal species, number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and amount of protected ecosystems.

For the Philippines' write-up, Traveler's Caitlin Morton took note of the over 7,000 islands found around the country, many among them counted as the world's most beautiful.

Related: Manila named as among world's best cities for 2022

Travel destinations mentioned include the Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park in Palawan, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol, and the famous Banaue Rice Terraces. Traveler even included a photo of Kayangan Lake in Coron, Palawan to further show the island's beauty.

Other countries that made the list include Australia, Mexico, Brazil, China, Kenya, Canada, Japan, Greece, New Zealand, and the United States, while Southeast Asian neighbors include Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

When it came to the economy, however, the Philippines ranked 75th out of 117 in the WEF's 2021 report, two spots lower than their 2019 ranking, and a score of 3.7 from a possible perfect 7.

Among economic factors, the Philippines scored best in price competitiveness, air transport infrastructure, and non-leisure resources. The country ranked 22nd in natural resources, ensuring its qualification for Traveler's list.

RELATED: Boracay listed among World's Greatest Places of 2022 by TIME

