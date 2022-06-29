Exploring the Philippines in two wheels: Motorcycle groups travel to Mauban, Quezon

MANILA, Philippines — Harley Owners Group (HOG) partnered with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) for their PH Ride With Purpose campaign, bringing various motorcycle groups together in Mauban, Quezon recently to raise funds for the tree planting and eco-park development project of the organization in Pangasinan.

In an interview with Philstar.com, HOG director Yen Roxas said that the event aims to promote responsible motorcycle riding, local tourism and their advocacy.

“Para ma-boost 'yung local economy and all proceeds of the event ay mapupunta sa project namin sa Daang Kalikasan sa Pangasinan. Mayroon kaming tree growing, may five hectares kami do'n with partnership sa DENR para taniman ng puno,” he said.

Launched in November 2021, TPB, with the Department of Tourism (DOT), launched the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism (PMT) program to stimulate domestic tourism and capitalize on the country's scenic views enjoyed by several motorcycle groups.

@jmilsev22 PH Ride With Purpose, a motorcycle festival for a cause organized by the Harley Owners Group. ? Highway to Hell - AC/DC

“We continue to push the limits to create new ways to enjoy safe travel because we know that traveling and adventure give us purpose and new perspectives. The success of the PMT program exemplifies the demand for exploring the country in two wheels and presenting an alternative way of traveling to entice the public to discover more of the Philippines’ interesting culture, sites, cuisines and other tourism products,” TPB COO Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones said.

The very first PH Ride with a Purpose event by HOG Manila Chapter enlisted more than 2,000 motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, gathered to rally for responsible motorcycle riding and promote the Quezon province as an adventure and culinary tourism destination.

Bringing the “Sturgis” motorcycle rally experience in the Philippines, the event showcased activities such as skills demonstration, test rides, safety riding skills training, local delicacies food tasting and local tourism promotion, among others.

“We are beyond grateful that this partnership with TPB pushes through as we work hand-in-hand to intensify domestic tourism, promote safe motorcycle riding and advocate for environmental stewardship. Together, let us all ride with a purpose and make history in Quezon,” Roxas said.

Moreover, the event provided opportunity to promote Quezon as a tourism destination for fun and safe motorcycle riding, with diverse tourist attractions such as heritage churches, burgeoning farm attractions, pristine beaches and wide array or cuisines and delicacies. The province is also gaining interest through unique farm-to-table experiences for every traveler.