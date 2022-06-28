Vatican declares Antipolo Cathedral as international shrine

MANILA, Philippines — The Vatican approved the Diocese of Antipolo's petition to declare the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City as an “international shrine,” The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced last Sunday.

According to Antipolo Bishop Francisco de Leon during his homily, they received a letter from Rome about the good news.

“We received a letter from Rome saying that on June 18, our national shrine will be recognized as an international shrine,” he said.

De Leon, however, said that they haven’t received a copy of the official declaration.

CBCP said that the Antipolo Cathedral became the 11th international shrine and third in Asia. It is also the first Marian international shrine in Asia and the sixth in the world.

According to Catholic News Agency, international shrines include historic locations such as Jerusalem and Rome, sites of approved Marian apparitions, such as Lourdes and Fatima, and places associated with saints, such as Assisi and Lisieux.