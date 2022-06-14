^

Travel and Tourism

Clark, Pampanga hot air balloon festival returns after halted by pandemic

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 12:24pm
The two-day event was highlighted by hot air balloon displays at night.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Clark Aurora Music Fest successfully brought back live music in their two-day music festival held in Clark Global City, Pampanga. 

At the festival's Day 1, Zack Tabudlo headlined the performers followed by Skusta Clee, Adie, Allmost, Michael Pangilinan, Ronnie Alonte, Al James and Kiyo, among others. 

Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Arthur Nery, Unique Salonga, meanwhile, performed in the Day 2 of the festival, with thousands of spectators singing with them. 

The two-day event's highlight were hot air balloon displays at night. 

@jmilsev22

Clark Aurora

? Firework - Katy Perry

Sponsored by NLEX Corporation, the event capped off with a fireworks display while Ben&Ben was playing their last song.  
 

@jmilsev22 #clarkaurorafest2022 ? original sound - JMilSev 22

Recommended
