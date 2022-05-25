How to have free extra carry-on bag: Flight attendant shares genius travel hack

Miguel explained this trick can also be used if the checked-in baggage is too heavy and the airline wants to charge for the extra weight.

MANILA, Philippines — Don't you just love it when flight attendants share travel hacks you can truly practically use on your next flight?

Flight attendant Miguel Muñoz has been flying for more than 10 years, and he exclusively shared with Express.co.uk what he likes to call "the duty-free hack."

The travel hack is pretty simple yet utterly smart: "Duty-free bags don't count as carry-on baggage." This important fact is something most passengers are not aware of.

Miguel explained, "If you have something that doesn't fit in your suitcase or you want to bring an extra bag on board, here's the trick: All you have to do is carry a duty-free bag. Or ask for one at the duty-free shop and you place whatever you want in the shopping bag."

The flight attendant added that "there is obviously limited space, but at least you are bringing an extra bag to the cabin with you. But a lot of crew don't know this and most won't realize.

"If you come on board with one piece of luggage, which you are allowed to, and a duty-free bag with some of your belongings, no one will say anything."

Miguel explained this trick can also be used if the checked-in baggage is too heavy and the airline wants to charge for the extra weight. Travelers can simply remove some of the items and take them on board in a duty-free bag.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay