^

Travel and Tourism

How to have free extra carry-on bag: Flight attendant shares genius travel hack

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 9:16am
How to have free extra carry-on bag: Flight attendant shares genius travel hack
Miguel explained this trick can also be used if the checked-in baggage is too heavy and the airline wants to charge for the extra weight.
Image by Sammy Sander via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Don't you just love it when flight attendants share travel hacks you can truly practically use on your next flight?

Flight attendant Miguel Muñoz has been flying for more than 10 years, and he exclusively shared with Express.co.uk what he likes to call "the duty-free hack."

The travel hack is pretty simple yet utterly smart: "Duty-free bags don't count as carry-on baggage." This important fact is something most passengers are not aware of.

Miguel explained, "If you have something that doesn't fit in your suitcase or you want to bring an extra bag on board, here's the trick: All you have to do is carry a duty-free bag. Or ask for one at the duty-free shop and you place whatever you want in the shopping bag."

The flight attendant added that "there is obviously limited space, but at least you are bringing an extra bag to the cabin with you. But a lot of crew don't know this and most won't realize.

"If you come on board with one piece of luggage, which you are allowed to, and a duty-free bag with some of your belongings, no one will say anything."

Miguel explained this trick can also be used if the checked-in baggage is too heavy and the airline wants to charge for the extra weight. Travelers can simply remove some of the items and take them on board in a duty-free bag.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay

TRAVEL

TRAVEL TIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Book your &lsquo;revenge travel&rsquo; at two expos by Philippine Travel Agencies Association
5 days ago

Book your ‘revenge travel’ at two expos by Philippine Travel Agencies Association

5 days ago
On June 24-26, 2022, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) proudly presents the PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Morocco 'breathing again' as tourists back after Covid shutdown
6 days ago

Morocco 'breathing again' as tourists back after Covid shutdown

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Marrakesh residents see signs of hope again as tourists have returned to the UNESCO-listed old city's narrow alleys.
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Japan to trial group tours in move to ease COVID border rules
7 days ago

Japan to trial group tours in move to ease COVID border rules

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
Japan will trial small group tours with travellers from the US, Australia, Thailand and Singapore from this month, the government...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Lakbay Norte: A visit to Subic Bay
7 days ago

Lakbay Norte: A visit to Subic Bay

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
As summer approaches Subic is prepared to become a haven once more for tourists who may be looking to explore what the Bay...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Space tourism: Out-of-this-world features of space hotel under construction
13 days ago

Space tourism: Out-of-this-world features of space hotel under construction

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Working out and dining in style with the view of dozens of stars and the beautiful Earth below will be possible in five to...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay
May 9, 2022 - 3:45pm

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | May 9, 2022 - 3:45pm
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow was mesmerized by the beauty of the country as she enjoyed the island of Boracay.&nb...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with