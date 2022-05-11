^

Space tourism: Out-of-this-world features of space hotel under construction

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 3:21pm
Space tourism: Out-of-this-world features of space hotel under construction
Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the space development company based in California, United States, has updates on not just one but two of its space projects that feature tourist accommodations. 
Orbital Assembly Corporation, screenshots from official website

MANILA, Philippines — Working out and dining in style with the view of dozens of stars and the beautiful Earth below will be possible in five to seven years.

That is, if one has a whopping US$5 million (about P262 million).

According to reports, Pioneer will be the first space station the company plans to build and operate by 2025. On its Web page, OAC said that Pioneer features two to eight habitable modules, four to 16 docking ports, and has a crew capacity of 14 to 56.  

"Pioneer-class stations will be the first habitable platforms capable of providing artificial gravity, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for research, tourism, and long duration spaceflight," read the description on the website. 

By 2027, OAC plans to launch a bigger space station that reports said can accommodate 400 people, including 100 crew members. 

Originally named Von Braun Station after aerospace engineer Wernher von Braun in 2019 during the project's announcement, Voyager Station is considered the flagship project of OAC. It features over 11,600 square meters of habitable space in modules and access tubes and video monitors along walls for live views of Earth and space, much like many sci-fi movies and shows have predicted, only in five year's time the real-time viewing will be more fact than fiction. 

Its 24 habitation modules will consist of restaurant, gym, event center, research centers, and, yes, villas. There will also be government-owned modules for scientific research, training and staging facilities. 

Space tourists who want to be among the 300 guests aboard Voyager have to shell out an estimated US$5 million, according to reports.

Plans to launch more space stations come years before the planned decommmissioning of the International Space Station (ISS) by 2030. 

DAWN OF SPACE AGE
