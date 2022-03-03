Unpause your travel plans with Cebu Pacificâ€™s month-long Super Seat Fest

Unpause your travel plans with Cebu Pacific’s month-long Super Seat Fest

MANILA, Philippines — For 26 years, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has been enabling everyJuan to travel safely and affordably. As it celebrates its anniversary, the Philippines’ leading airline is treating everyJuan, for the first time ever, with over one million seats on sale, month-long, this #CEBSuperSeatFest!

To kickstart its 26th year, CEB invites everyJuan to unpause travel plans and travel with friends and family, starting with a month-long P88 one-way base fare seat sale to all Philippine destinations on sale in its widest domestic network. Until March 31, guests can easily book flights for travel from now until July 31.

And they are only getting started! This salebration wouldn’t be complete without CEB’s trademark P1SO sale. For five days straight beginning March 3, the airline will be offering seats for as low as P1 – staying true to its commitment to keep enabling everyJuan to fly as the juan that started it all.

The airline will be providing more details in the coming days, so stay tuned and look forward to making those much-awaited travel moments happen in Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo, among others.

“We are very happy to mark another year of enabling everyJuan to fly. We are especially excited to offer exciting deals as we celebrate 26 years of growing with everyJuan in the industry,” said Candice Iyog, vice president for Marketing & Customer Experience for CEB.



CEB will also be offering up to 50% discount on its products, such as its CEB seat selector and fare bundles. Now’s the time to make sure you get your desired window seat view and bring all 20kg worth of baggage, for less!

This #CEBSuperSeatFest is the perfect opportunity for guests with existing Travel Funds to use them to book flights and add-ons before they expire. Apart from Travel Fund, other payment options may also be used, such as payment centers, credit/debit cards and e-wallets.



Cebu Pacific ensures everyJuan flies easy and safely through its multi-layered approach to safety, which includes contactless flights and 100% fully vaccinated crew.



Take advantage of this #CEBSuperSeatFest to unpause your travel plans and play that travel playlist while you are onboard Cebu Pacific!

To book your tickets now, visit https://www.cebupacificair.com/.