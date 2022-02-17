Tara, everyJuan! 'Sama-summer' together with Cebu Pacific!

MANILA Philippines — The country’s leading airline, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), is once again inviting everyJuan to show one love for the Philippines as travel protocols continue to ease with borders opening up, right in time for the much-awaited summer season.

Coming from the success of its Juan Love campaign last year, CEB is reviving this initiative with one goal in mind—and that is to encourage everyJuan to come together and support the Philippine tourism industry by exploring local destinations, one flight at a time. And what better way to inspire everyJuan to fulfill their desire to travel than by enabling them through seat sales that CEB is famous for.

CEB guarantees that passengers can safely travel together with their friends, families, and loved ones as it offers a special P88 one-way base fare to all domestic destinations on sale, such as Bacolod, Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Tacloban, among others. Promo runs from today up until February 28, with travel period from now all the way up to July 31—making those “sama-summer together” moments possible, even beyond!

“We are very happy to bring this campaign back as we continue to see the further easing of restrictions for travel within the Philippines, not only for Filipinos but even foreign tourists alike. This time around, we aim to encourage every single juan to do what they can to work together for the faster recovery of the industry and economy as a whole,” Candice Iyog, vice president for Marketing & Customer Experience, said.

Passengers are encouraged to make use of their existing travel funds to conveniently book new flights and purchase necessary add-ons. CEB also offers other modes of payments such as credit and debit cards, payment centers and e-wallets (GrabPay, GCash and Paymaya).

Aside from showcasing tourist destinations and native delicacies, this campaign will also highlight the importance of supporting local businesses as it calls on tourism stakeholders to come as one.

Safety continues to be CEB’s topmost priority as it implements protocols to ensure the health and protection of everyJuan all throughout their journey. The airline has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance through its multi-layered approach to safety which includes daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities. This is on top of its contactless flight procedures and the presence of hospital-grade HEPA filters in its jet fleet, known to eliminate viruses with 99.9% efficiency.

Crew members are also all fully vaccinated and wearing proper PPEs so there is an added layer of protection and confidence for everyone, passengers and crew alike.

To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are reminded to check any LGU travel requirements before proceeding to the Airport. These may include vaccination cards, S-Pass registrations, hotel and transportation permits and negative COVID-19 test results.