



















































 
























^


 











 















Travel and Tourism


Star City to reopen on February 24




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 3:03pm
 





Star City to reopen on February 24
Amusement park Star City before it was razed by fire last October 2019.
Philstar.com/File




MANILA, Philippines — Amusement park Star City is set to finally open on February 24 after halting its initial opening due to COVID-19 surge in the country.


In its official Facebook account, the amusement park said they will only be operating from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.  


“Ginalaw na ang baso. Kulayan na natin ang Pebrero!” it wrote. 


“Ang comeback na hinihintay ng lahat! Star City this February 24! Open from Thursday-Sunday from 12nn to 8pm!” it added. 


 








 


In another post, Star City reminded their guests to properly observe health protocols now that the country is in Alert Level 2. 


Adult guests should be fully vaccinated and they have to show their vaccination cards. Those below 18 years old may enter even if unvaccinated. 


They will also operate at a maximum 50% indoor and 70% outdoor capacity.


RELATEDStar City to reopen, but Enchanted Kingdom to close


 
















 



STAR CITY THEME PARK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Spark romance this Valentine&rsquo;s Day with Las Casas Filipinas







23 hours ago


Spark romance this Valentine’s Day with Las Casas Filipinas



23 hours ago 


Amp up the romance this season of love with Valentine’s offerings of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar. 








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Summer getaway ideas: The art of doing nothing in Davao







1 day ago


Summer getaway ideas: The art of doing nothing in Davao



By Michelline Espiritu Suarez |
1 day ago 


Part 2 of 3 The Art of Doing Nothing: After my monastery stay, gracious arrangements were made for me to visit Dusit Thani...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













Ilocos Sur celebrates Kannawidan 2022







3 days ago


Ilocos Sur celebrates Kannawidan 2022



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


Ilocos Sur celebrated Kannadiwan 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving residents the needed dose of enjoyment. &n...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













From buko vendor to resort part-time owner: Couple shares success story







3 days ago


From buko vendor to resort part-time owner: Couple shares success story



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


A married couple shared how their hard work paid off as they are now a part-time owner of a resort in Laiya, Batangas.&n...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travelers







6 days ago


France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travelers



6 days ago 


EU members agreed on January 25 to better coordinate their travel rules, in particular for people crossing borders within...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw













'Fortress Australia' reopens borders to tourists on February 21







7 days ago


'Fortress Australia' reopens borders to tourists on February 21



7 days ago 


Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some...








Travel and Tourism
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?

 






X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with