Star City to reopen on February 24

Amusement park Star City before it was razed by fire last October 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — Amusement park Star City is set to finally open on February 24 after halting its initial opening due to COVID-19 surge in the country.

In its official Facebook account, the amusement park said they will only be operating from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

“Ginalaw na ang baso. Kulayan na natin ang Pebrero!” it wrote.

“Ang comeback na hinihintay ng lahat! Star City this February 24! Open from Thursday-Sunday from 12nn to 8pm!” it added.

In another post, Star City reminded their guests to properly observe health protocols now that the country is in Alert Level 2.

Adult guests should be fully vaccinated and they have to show their vaccination cards. Those below 18 years old may enter even if unvaccinated.

They will also operate at a maximum 50% indoor and 70% outdoor capacity.

