Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 2:40pm
 





Ilocos Sur celebrates Kannadiwan 2022
The celebration was opened by the provincial government of the province headed by Gov. Ryan Luis Singson along with Vice Gov. Jeremias C. Singson, Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, and officials and employees of Local Government Units and National Government Agencies joined the opening ceremony.
MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Sur celebrated Kannadiwan 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, giving residents the needed dose of enjoyment.  


The celebration was opened by the provincial government headed by Gov. Ryan Luis Singson, together with Vice Gov. Jeremias C. Singson, Sangguniang Panlalawigan members, and officials and employees of local government units and national government agencies.


During the opening ceremony, the Suyo Indigenous Peoples Community Group from Suyo, Ilocos Sur performed “Tadek Ken Balliwes,” a traditional dance that expresses jubilation over victory, thanksgiving and other important events.


The first night was welcomed with a dancing fountain show, drone light show followed by a fireworks display brightly blazed at the top of the New Legislative Building.


The drone light show highlighted the strong spirit of Ilocosurians not to give up amidst pandemic and as a tribute to all frontliners. Following this was a comedy night held at the Quirino Stadium.


The second day of Kannawidan saw the coronation of the Saniata Ti Ylocos beauty pageant. Vigan representative Richelle Anne Presto was crowned Saniata ti Yloco Sur 2022, Clare Arce of Caoayan was the Saniata ti World, Princess Tacazon of San Ildefonso was awarded as the Saniata ti Tourism, and Sta. Cruz’s Shireen Khalil won the Saniata ti Environment title.  Meanwhile, Galimuyod’s Julie Mae Villanueva and Nalyn Grace Baraquio from Salcedo coming in at first and second runner-ups, respectively.


For food lovers, the Chef Wars Cooking Competition held the same day was a showcase of creativity and skill. Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College-Sta. Maria Campus took home the grand prize for the college category, with Divine Word College of Vigan as the first runner-up and University of Northern Philippines as the second runner-up. For the industry category, the team from Du-Lang Restaurant emerged as the champions with Ichtus Beach Resort and Bugis Bistro coming in first and second runners-up, respectively.


The third day wrapped up with the LGBTQ Night with a Your Face Sounds Familiar, The Lip Sync Battle capping the event. John Angelo Malamion who impersonated Nicki Minaj was declared the grand champion. Paul John Atanes with his take on Beyonce won first runner-up while Katkat Dasalla’s portrayal of Lady Gaga took home second runner-up.


The Kannawidan Festival also had other events aside from competitions. Dog lovers were in for a treat in the third day of the festival with a dog show featuring American bullies. Meanwhile, car and motorcycle enthusiasts could enjoy these marvels during the car and motor show held last February 5. Other significant events were Tinattoan, Bike Race, Game Fowl, Rhythm Fest and the much awaited Bakbakan sa Ilocos Sur.

 

