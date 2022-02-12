From buko vendor to resort part-time owner: Couple shares success story

MANILA, Philippines — A married couple shared how their hard work paid off as they are now a part-time owner of a resort in Laiya, Batangas.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rowena and Gerry Alegria said they started as buko juice and siomai vendor until the resort owner wanted them to take care of the Pahiyas Beach Resort as they will retire for good.

“Dati po akong buko juice, siomai vendor tapos hanggang nagpa-renta ng videoke dito sa resort tapos watersports,” Gerry said.

“Nagkaroon kami ng tatlong unit ng watersports kumita 'yon, mga banana boat,” Rowena added.

The couple said they are renting the resort for P2.1 million annually.

“Tapos yung may-ari nito nagtiwala sa amin na kami mag-manage, pinarenta sa amin. Binabayaran namin taon-taon, depende kung kikita kami,” Rowena said.

“Parang nirenta mo yung sasakyan, 'pag kumita yon may pera ka, 'pag hindi talo ka,” Gerry added.

Gerry said that they are earning from the resort amid the pandemic.

“Kahit may pandemic kumikita naman. 'Nong nahawakan namin parang nag-boom siya,” he said.

“Nabigyan kami ng award sa tourism. Number two beach resort kami dito sa Laiya sa dami ng pumupunta,” he added.

When asked if there’s a chance if they can totally owned the resort, the couple said that they will work hard for it.

“Sa ngayon wala pa kaming ganon kalaking halaga pero pagsisikapan namin,” Gerry said.